The New Year is almost upon us, and there's no way more proper to ring in a new year and all of the hopes and resolutions for a better year ahead than with a celebratory toast.

So as you bid goodbye to 2017 and whatever it meant for you and prepare to say hello to the fresh start that 2018 brings, try preparing one of these cocktails to properly toast the New Year.

Blood Orange Soda Sangria:

This delightfully refreshing cocktail brings to mind the same feeling that a refreshing new year does.

Champagne Punch Bellini:

Combine the festiveness of the holiday spirit with the deliciousness of the new year with this recipe, combining the best of both worlds.

Champagne Shirley Temple:

After having this drink during every occasion as a child, enjoy it again, but this time, with the special ingredients that give it an adult edge. Swap out the soda for champagne and be transported back to the days of your childhood.

Coconut Vanilla Bellini:

This drink will embrace the fact that outside, the weather is going to be particularly Wintery, with its white color that will stand out.

Grapefruit Sparkler:

Photo: Hi-Chew

Celebrate the New Year with this delightful drink from Hi-Chew candies. Prepare by infusing one ounce of either Mango or Sour Grapefruit HI-CHEW candies in Brandy (soak each ounce in an ounce of brandy until the candy is dissolved). Measure 1 dash Angostura bitters and the brandy into a coupe, then top with 4 ounces of sparkling wine.

Orange And Raspberry Mimosas:

Enjoy the sweet but fruity and citrusy flavors of this delicious cocktail that is perfect for a New Year's toast.

Prosecco Gold Rush:

This recipe, which gives regular Prosecco a delicious twist with the addition of vodka and cinnamon schnapps, is a great drink for toasting in 2018.

Sparkling Wine Sangria:

This bubbly and sweet drink is not only delicious, but also slightly different, using Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine, over champagne or Prosecco.

Tangerine Sorbet Champagne Floats:

Give your drink a dessert twist, by making this cocktail, which combines the two beautifully. With a citrusy and sweet sorbet that is doused in crisp champagne, it's something everyone you're celebrating with is truly going to enjoy.

Then, if you perhaps imbibe a little too much in these recipes over New Year's Eve, check out this one, a twist on the traditional Bloody Mary, to potentially help fix any hangover situations:

Mexican Mary:

Add 2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco, 6 oz. of Zing Zang Bloody Mary, ½ oz. Fresh lime juice, 2 dashes of Maggi sauce, 1/8 teaspoon of dry chipotle powder and a pinch of dry oregano to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into a salt-rimmed glass. Garnish with Mexican style grilled shrimp, kabob with tomatoes, Fresno Chile, Mexican zucchini and onion.