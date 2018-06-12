After a week off at the end of May, fans got a new episode of “The 100” when June started, but now it’s time for another break. The sci-fi CW series will not be airing a new episode today (June 12) and will instead hold off on airing episode 7 of Season 5 until next Tuesday, June 19.

Though there won’t be a fresh broadcast tonight, there will be a repeat episode in its place at 9 p.m. EDT on the network. So, if you happened to have missed episode 502, titled “Red Queen,” or just want to watch it again, tonight is your chance.

Creator and executive producer of the series, Jason Rothenberg, tried to spread the word about Tuesday night’s “The 100” episode not being 507, but while explaining that it was a repeat, he accidentally referred to it as a Season 6 episode.

“Just in case anyone is confused by the schedule... TOMORROW night is a REPEAT of episode 602, The Red Queen,” he wrote on Monday.

Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW

No, we are not already in Season 6 of the series, and no, the second episode of next season likely will not have the same title as the second episode of this season. Rothenberg quickly realized his mistake in episode titles, but instead of deleting and re-writing the tweet, he had a little teasing fun with it.

“Whoops... make that 502,” he corrected. “You are so not ready for 602. Considering we’re still breaking it in the room, neither are we.”

The EP has been teasing fans about the writers’ room working on Season 6 ideas since the renewal announcement was made for “The 100” last month. In the meantime, fans still have half of the current season left.

In “Acceptable Losses,” next week’s new episode, “Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) make a startling discovery about Wonkru’s battle plans as Echo (Tasya Teles) risks her friendship with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) to complete her mission,” the synopsis reveals.

Catch “The 100” when it returns with new episodes on The CW on June 19 at 9 p.m. EDT.