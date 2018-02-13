Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. You can get plenty of free stuff on Feb. 14.

Below is a list of freebies available on Valentine’s Day. It looks like there are plenty of free food options. While most require you to buy something in order to get your free item, it’ll still save you a little money on the holiday.

Free Burrito — Qdoba is running their annual Qdoba For A Kiss promotion. When a customer buys an entrée, they can get another free if they share a kiss with their date at the register. If they post photos of their kiss with the #QdobaForAKiss hashtag, a donation will be made to the charity No Kid Hungry.

Free Kids Meals — McAlister’s Deli is offering a Family Date Night special. Buy an adult entrée and get up to two kids meals free on Valentine’s Day.

Free Wings — Hooters is offering a buy one, get one free deal to those who shred a picture of their ex on Valentine’s Day. Simply order 10 wings, shred the photo while you’re there and customers will get another 10 wings free. You can also shred your ex virtually if they aren’t worth the paper.

Free Lotion — L’Occitane is offering free lotion to celebrate their partnership with Rifle Paper. Simply show this coupon in stores through Feb. 14 to redeem or use the code Amour at checkout.

Free Doughnuts — Get three free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme when you spend $10 on a gift card.

Free Romance Novels — Need a little romance in your life? Harlequin has a handful of ebooks available for free.

Free Champagne — Mobile shopping app Ibotta is giving a “free” glass of champagne U.S. users on Valentine’s Day. Just make sure it’s a cheap glass. Download the Ibotta app and tap the “Champagne Toast” rebate in the app. After enjoying some champagne, take a picture of the receipt, upload it to the app and Ibotta will send $5 to you.

Free Hot Sauce — Spend $7 and Schlotzsky’s will give you a free 3 oz. bottle of their signature hot sauce.

Free Milkshake — Steak ‘n Shake has a buy one, get one free coupon for their Valentine Milkshake. V-Day flavors include chocolate covered strawberry, red velvet and Oreo red velvet.

Free Shipping — Peet’s Coffee is offering free shipping as their Valentine’s Day special. Use the code UPGRADE50 at checkout.

Free Pretzel — Auntie Anne’s customers with the My Pretzel Perks app can buy one heart-shaped pretzel and get one free on Feb. 14. However, customers must download the app before 12:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 13.

Photo: Auntie Anne's