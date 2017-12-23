Christmas is a time to celebrate with loved ones, exchanging gifts, laughs, and making good memories. However, when the festivities move to the dining room table for dinner, things can quickly get heated, with talk about politics and other mood ruining topics often floating into the conversation.

In case there’s a risk of that happening for you, make sure to have one of these 12 cocktails in hand before you make it to the table.

Angry Egg Nog

Photo: Angry Orchard

Granted Egg Nog is usually a traditional dessert drink, but this version from Angry Orchard can work easily for dinner as well. To make, whisk 4 whole eggs, milk and 0.5 cups of granulated sugar together in a bowl until the sugar is dissolved. Add 1 bottle of Angry orchard Cinnful Apple, 4 oz. Jamaican Rum or Spiced Rum, 4 oz. Heavy Cream, and 1 oz. of Ruby Port, then whisk until combined. Refrigerate and serve when cold, and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Cranberry Mojito

Combine two of the most festive flavors of the season, cranberry and mint, with this delicious drink.

Elemental Punch

Photo: Banks Rum

This recipe, which utilizes simple ingredients and Banks Rum, is both easy and classic, which means it should appease everyone at dinner. Peel 4 lemons in long spirals and put the peels in a sealable 500ml. jar. Add 180 grams of white sugar, Seal, shake, and leave to sit unrefrigerated overnight. One hour before preparing to serve the punch, open and jar with the peels and lemon oil and add 180 ml of freshly-squeezed, strained lemon juice. Reclose the jar, shake well until the sugar has dissolved, and refrigerate. When making the punch, add the entire contents of the jar to the bowl, then add a 700ml bottle of either Banks 5 Island Blend or Banks 7 Golden Blend rum and one liter of cold still water and stir together. Garnish by finely grating a quarter of a whole nutmeg across the top of the ice cube.

Harvest Sparkle

Enjoy the crisp and fresh flavors of both fall and winter with this delicious cocktail.

Holiday Cranberry Sangria

Photo: Santa Margherita Wines

The holidays are meant to be festive, which makes this cocktail a perfect addition to your meal. To make, add one sliced large orange, one chopped large apple, cranberries and the seeds of one pomegranate to a large pitcher and top with one bottle of Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva. Refrigerate for one hour, then spoon fruit into glasses before puring wine. Garnish the cups with a cinnamon stick and add ice to the top if you prefer.

Hot Buttered Rum

Perhaps one of the best drinks to indulge in over the holidays is the classic Hot Buttered Rum. It's a warm and comforting drink like hot chocolate--but better, because it involves Rum and is certainly more adult than a traditional winter everage.

Jingle Juice

For a drink with a truly festive name (Jingle Juice definitely sounds like something Santa and Mrs. Claus would enjoy in the North Pole), then this is the recipe to go with. In addition to a festive name, it includes the right ingredients to make it both spicy and citrusy, but not too sweet.

Pomegranate Rosemary Spritzer

For a drink that has a sophisticated look, a bubbly feel and a taste that's both sweet and a little savory, this is the option to go with.

Santa Hat Martini

Have some fun with this drink, which is not only festive in terms of the flavors, but also because it involves having some fun and decorating the glass with pom poms and whie nonpareils.

Slow Cooker Spiced Wine

Spiced Wine is a classic Christmas dinner accompaniment, so it's a must have at dinner in general. This recipe however is extra special, because making it in a slow cooker makes the prep almost effortless.

White Christmas Mojito

If you’re looking for a drink that really combines the flavors of the islands with the feeling of Christmas, then this recipe, full of rum, lime, mint and coconut flavors, is the one to sip as you enjoy your dinner this year.

Winter Wonderland Cocktail

If you're not feeling the traditional flavors of the holidays, then this cocktail, featuring both coconut and chocolate, is the right option.