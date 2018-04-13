Every once in a while, a Friday the 13th comes along and gives horror movie fans the perfect excuse to rewatch an old favorite or to find a new one. Luckily, today is one of those special days. So, sit back, switch on Netflix and get ready to be horrified on this scary Friday with these 13 creepy films.

“The Conjuring” (2013)

This seems like the perfect way to start off a list of horror films. Spend the evening watching paranormal investigators trying to fend off an evil that’s tormenting a family.

“Scary Movie” (2000)

If you’re a bit of a scary movie beginner, then this movie is exactly what you need. It’s a parody of a few different horror films, but mostly of “Scream,” and every time it’s about to be a little bit frightening, viewers are hit with some comic relief to ease the tension.

“Jeepers Creepers 3” (2017)

The first and second film in the series might not be on Netflix, but this recently-released third movie sure is, and it still has the Creeper monster that has no problem killing everyone in its way.

“The Babysitter” (2017)

This Netflix original teen horror-comedy, about a babysitter who’s part of a satanic cult, is another option for those looking to feel some thrills, but not too many.

“Would You Rather” (2013)

Before there was Friday’s new horror movie, “Truth or Dare,” about a fun game that turns deadly, there was this one, which centered around a different usually-amusing-but-now-horrifying activity.

“The Human Centipede: First Sequence” (2009)

Want to watch something that brings strange and creepy and awful to all-new heights? Here you go. The sequel to this film — about a mad scientist who creates a, well, human centipede — is also on the streaming platform, although the final chapter will have to be viewed elsewhere.

“Sharknado” (2013)

Before the sixth and final “Sharknado” film is released later this year, go back to where it all started with the original.

“Death Note” (2017)

In this Netflix original movie, find out what happens when a teenager comes into possession of a strange notebook that kills whoever’s name he writes within its pages.

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (2005)

A horror movie list isn’t complete without at least one exorcism film on it. Lucky for fans of these types of films, Netflix has this 2005 horror-drama on its roster.

“The Open House” (2018)

Looks like Netflix really likes making horror movies because this is yet another original it has available. It’s the usual plot of a family moving into a new house only to find that it has evil forces haunting it, but it has “13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette in it, so that’s a good reason to watch.

Photo: Netflix

“Scream 3” (2000)

Yes, there are four “Scream” movies, but the streaming platform only has the third one, which is better than none.

“The Unborn” (2009)

Horror movies centered on children are always extra scary, which is why this film about an evil child spirit trying to possess a young woman is on this list of Netflix horrors to check out.

“Cabin Fever” (2016)

A group of college friends heading to a cabin to have fun, what could go wrong? Everything, always everything.