Netflix just a released a new video equipping teenagers and adults with helpful tips on suicide and other mental health issues.

Prior to the premiere of “13 Reasons Why,” the cast members of the series starred in an over one-minute clip telling audiences to immediately ask for help the minute they contemplate suicide.

Last year, the Netflix show was criticized for showing graphic portrayals of suicide, sexual assault, drug abuse and bullying. In response to the criticisms, Netflix vowed to incorporate tools based on research in every episode of the series.

The popular streaming site also launched a discussion guide at 13ReasonsWhy.info, which features advice from mental health experts. Contact information for crisis prevention centers and help lines are also available on the site.

Following the release of “13 Reasons Why” Season 2, the after show “Beyond the Reasons” will once again explore the themes of each other with the help of the cast member, experts and more.

Brian Wright, the vice president of original series for Netflix, released a statement regarding the show.

“The hope is that the steps we’re taking now will help support more meaningful conversations as Season 2 rolls out later this year. We’ve seen in our research that teens took positive action after watching the series, and now – more than ever – we are seeing the power and compassion of this generation advocating on behalf of themselves and their peers,” he said (via People).

Meanwhile, Nic Sheff, one of the writers from the Netflix flow, told Vanity Fair that it is important to portray suicide, sexual assault, bullying and drug use as honestly as possible.

“Facing these issues head on – talking about them, being open about them – will always be our best defense against losing another life,” Sheff said.

“13 Reasons Why” Season 2 will focus on the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford). The first installment centered on the high school student’s journey before deciding to take her own life. She recorded several cassettes and asked someone to send it out to her school mates so that they will know why she committed suicide.

The series is based on Jay Asher’s novel, but Season 2 was written after the buzz that the first season received in March 2017.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Image