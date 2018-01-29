A minor from North Carolina was charged Sunday for allegedly attempting to kill her mother using her father’s gun, reports said.

The 15-year-old girl, whose identity was kept anonymous, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to an NBC-affiliated television station, WRAL-TV.

According to police, the girl’s parents were both asleep at their home in Garrison neighborhood off Amelia Church Road in North Carolina when she allegedly tried to shoot her mother.

In her statement to the police, the accused's mother said that she woke up after hearing a loud noise and saw her daughter standing at the foot of the bed. The teen's mother immediately raised an alarm, after which the teen fled the spot.

After an anonymous tip for a welfare check, police responded to the home address where further investigations revealed a bullet hole in the mattress on which the teen's mother had been sleeping. Police also recovered a gun from the house.

The teen is currently being held at the Wake County Juvenile Detention Centre.

In a similar incident in December 2017, a 56-year old woman was taken into custody after police received an anonymous tip of an aggravated battery. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a bullet wound.

The victim was identified as Louise Marie Russo, 72, who was allegedly shot in her home by her daughter Louise Marie Luning. Marie Luning was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder. Neighbors also said that they had heard the mother and daughter argue several times before the unfortunate incident happened.

In another incident in March 2015, a 12-year-old girl from Colorado was arrested for allegedly trying to poison her mother’s drink with cleaning fluid after she apparently took away the girl's phone.

The girl was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.