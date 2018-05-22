Najib Razak, the former Malaysian prime minister, was summoned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya in order to make a statement on an investigation into a subsidiary company of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mohd Shukri Abdull, the new head of the MACC confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday that Razak was brought in for questioning on SRC International and was not arrested.

SRC International was formed by Razak's government in 2011 to start overseas investments in energy resources. It was a unit of 1MDB until it was moved to the finance ministry in 2012.

Razak was ordered to explain a suspicious transfer of $10.6 million into his bank account by the MACC.

The sum is just a fraction of the amount that was illegally transferred from the state fund, 1MDB. This scandal dogged the last three years of Razak's near-decade-long rule.

"Depending on the evidence and documents as well as depending on how he (Razak) answers, if we are satisfied we can let him go, but if we still need his statement again, we will call him back," Abdull said, Channel News Asia reported.

“We told them the scandals involving 1MDB were more than just rumors, and that for the good of the country, Najib had to be removed. But our pleas were not entertained,” Abdull said claiming he had met with the Council of Rulers to ask for their help to remove Razak from office.

“But only three dared to speak up then: Muhyiddin Yassin, Shafie Apdal and Husni Hanadzlah,” he added.

“I was threatened to be fired, asked to retire early, take leave early, and pulled into the training department,” Abdull said while recounting the personal trauma he went through in 2015 while trying to uncover the truth.

Upon leaving the headquarters, Razak said he would return on Thursday.

"I gave a statement in 2015 over SRC and the statement today which I have given is a continuation of that — I have given more details today," he said.

Photo: REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Last week, a raid was carried out on various properties linked to Razak. 284 designer handbags and 72 bags of cash, jewelry and watches were seized.

Razak and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have suffered a series of humiliation since losing power, starting with a ban on them leaving the country. But, Razak has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Razak said the $681 million in funds deposited into his personal bank account were a donation from a Saudi royal.

In 2016 and 2017, the Unites States filed forfeiture complaints seeking to recover over $1.7 billion in traceable funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB.

On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) said it would continue to pursue investigations into the 1MDB scandal.

DoJ spokesperson in a statement to Reuters said that "The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the United States and its financial system are not threatened by corrupt individuals and kleptocrats who seek to hide their ill-gotten wealth.”

An estimated $10.6 billion is required to settle 1MDB's interest and loans between November 2015 and May 2039, according to an audit report that was declassified last week.