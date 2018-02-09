Two British men, each fondly known as the “Lollipop Man” for their role helping school children safely cross the street were warned against giving children hi-fives and concentrate on doing their job instead.

Colin Spencer, 83, who worked for St George's Primary School in Heaviley, Stockport, Greater Manchester, in England, for 14 years, was banned from giving the children hi-fives when he helped them cross the road, BBC reported.

According to the Stockport Council: "The school crossing patrol at this location has been asked to stop 'high-fiving' and to concentrate on his core duty of ensuring highway safety."

A text had been sent by the council to the parents of the students, requesting them to educate their children on the right time to hi-five the lollipop man. The children could hi-five Spencer only when he was standing on the pavement, the text said.

Dawn St Clare, whose children go to the school, said that the “ridiculous” ban by the school authorities had left the students confused and upset.

"Some of these children are on the autistic spectrum and are in a routine,” Clare said. "Since the ban, crossing the road has become a little bit confusing to the children... and they've gone to school upset because Colin hasn't high-fived them and they can't understand why."

Clare, whose five children loved calling Spencer “Lolly” whenever they saw him, said that she did not understand why the Council would impose such a ban since the hi-fives “really cheered them up in the morning."

In the same week, 77-year-old Bryan Broom, who worked near Kirk Ella St Andrew's Community Primary School, near Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire, England, resigned after he was accused of hi-fiving kids when he should have been ensuring their safety while crossing roads.

Broom told the Telegraph that although he was not happy about his decision to quit his job, it was nevertheless a right one keeping in mind the “present atmosphere.”

"I've had a wonderful time and I've met some wonderful people,” he said. "I've seen babies just born carrying cots and prams and then they have grown up and started at this school. I've thoroughly enjoyed it and I thank everyone for the wonderful backing they have been giving me by making my job easy and enjoyable, which is very important for me.”

Broom’s decision has left many parents broken-hearted. Geri McLeod-Pratt, 46, said: "I think it's pathetic and I just think the world is going crazy.”

"Some people are oversensitive and have no sense of humor and I just think it's a real shame,” McLeod Pratt added. "When Bryan told me I was so upset for him because he is a lovely man. He makes children giggle and he really is going to be missed."

Kat Thompson, 35, a mother of two, said that she is disgusted by the suggestion that Broom would do anything to comprise the safety of their children, adding that she was considering starting a petition to bring him back.

“We don't even have to cross at this part of the road but the kids want to cross with Bryan - they love it,” she said. “Everyone is appalled. It will be so sad Monday when Bryan is not here.”

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesman said that the council had received a number of complaints from parents regarding Broom’s habit of hi-fiving children when he helped them cross roads. However, after investigation, the council found that the complaints were baseless.

“Mr Broom is choosing to leave of his own accord and we wish him well in the future,” the spokesman added.