Surprise, surprise! A new update for the 2005 game “Star Wars Battlefront II” is currently rolling out via Steam. Based on the published release notes, the patch comes with changes that improve the user experience of the dated first- and third-person shooter video game.

On Wednesday, a description of the new update for “Star Wars Battlefront II” was published on Steam Community. According to the release notes, the latest patch makes Ping calculations more accurate, and it also improves the Lobby functionality of the game. Players will also notice when they jump back into the game that Steam usernames are now displayed correctly. As expected, the latest update also comes with minor bug fixes.

The rollout of the new patch caught fans of Pandemic Studios’ game off-guard. However, most of them couldn’t help but feel joyful at the idea that even a decade-old game is getting updated this year. “Absolutely amazing that old games are getting attention,” one fan commented on the update. “270MB patch for a 2005 game in 2018? [This is] good,” another wrote.

The release of the update for the 12-year-old video game comes the same day when a modder with the handle Destauch introduced a “Darth Vader in Pink” mod over on Nexus Mods. The pink Darth Vader works with the PC version of Electronic Arts’ “Star Wars Battlefront II,” which was released in November of last year. To use it though, players should first install the Frosty Mod Manager.

Interestingly, the modder who came up with the pink version of Darth Mader poked fun at EA CFO Blake Jorgensen’s statement about “realism” in “Battlefront II” in his description for the new mod. “[It’s] for those who may not necessarily be concerned about ‘canon’ in their Star Wars video game,” the modder wrote.

It can be noted that last November, Jorgensen addressed the reason why they chose to fill the controversial “Battlefront II” loot boxes with usable items instead of the usual cosmetics. “If you did a bunch of cosmetic things, you might start to violate the canon, right? Darth Vader in white probably doesn't make sense, versus in black. Not to mention you probably don't want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink, but I don't think that's right in the canon,” Jorgensen was quoted as saying by PC Gamer at the time.

The new “ Star Wars Battlefront II” is now available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

