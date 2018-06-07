Country music’s biggest artists, as well as a slew of other celebrities, walked the 2018 CMT Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Stars like Kelsea Ballerini and Jennifer Nettles posed for photographers and fans, showing off their best fashion looks before making their way into the event.

Here are some of the best-dressed guests at the 2018 CMT Music Awards:

Carrie Underwood’s yellow dress had a lot going on, but she made it work perfectly. Not only did it have a short, asymmetrical hem, but the long-sleeved frock had slight shoulder pads, sequins, a plunging neckline and partial ruching on one side. This red carpet appearance comes months after the country star had to have over 40 stitches in her face because of an accident in November. While this wasn’t her first carpet since the incident, it was her first one with her husband Mike Fisher since then.

Though Kelsea Ballerini’s look also had sequins, it was completely different from Underwood’s. With a black-sequined, wide-leg pant and matching bralette-style top, the “Legends” singer chose a more rocker-ish look for the country award show.

RaeLynn, on the other hand, went with white shorts for the event. She topped it off with a sheer top and a one-button white blazer with sheer paneling along the sleeves. She styled her hair straight and in a deep side part. She topped off the look with sparkly dangle earrings.

Also wearing white was Danielle Bradbery, though she decided to rock a mini-dress in the color. Like Underwood’s, Bradbery’s dress also had some asymmetrical cuts. It also featured embellished sleeves and a horizontal slit below the neckline. Her hair was in slight beach waves and her lips were stained red.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn, who presented at the show, stepped onto the carpet in a show-stopping red gown that reached the floor. Along with a short train, the one-shouldered dress also had twisting in the middle over triangular cut-outs. She held a gold clutch and parted her sleek hair into a middle part.

Take a look at more of the best-dressed stars at the 2018 CMT Music Awards below:

