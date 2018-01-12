The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards took place on Thursday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The stars flooded into the venue for a night of honoring the best and brightest in the film and television industry, but first, they walked the carpet.

This year, the ceremony once again opted for a blue carpet over the traditional red, but that didn’t stop celebrities from making major fashion statements and landing themselves on the best-dressed list.

Take a look at the best-dressed stars who attended the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

One actress who didn’t disappoint when she stepped foot on the blue carpet was Jaimie Alexander. The “Blindspot” star wore a feathered black and green Georges Chakra gown paired with Sylva & Cie jewelry and Chloe Gosselin heels. The 33-year-old attended the ceremony as a presenter for the night.

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie hit the blue carpet in a white Ralph & Russo dress accessorized with Neil Lane jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes. The actress attended the event to support her self-directed movie “First They Killed My Father,” which was nominated for best foreign language film.

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot stole the show in a stunning, metallic Prada gown. The actress’ movie “Wonder Woman” picked up the award for best action movie and Gadot received the #SeeHer award.

The star gave an empowering acceptance speech while on stage, reflecting on what needs to be done to promote equality. “As artists and filmmakers I believe it is not only our job to entertain but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect,” she said.

“I want to share our award for all the women and men who stand for what’s right and those who can’t stand and speak for themselves. I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality,” Galdot added.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas, who took the stage to present an award, looked quite handsome in his black suit while posing on the blue carpet.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Samira Wiley managed to look like the bell of the ball while wearing a Rebecca Vallance dress. The actress’ series “The Handmaid’s Tale” was nominated for best drama series.

Check out more of the best-dressed stars at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards below.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Image

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images