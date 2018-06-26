Apple’s iPhone X was controversial for its $999 price tag when it was launched last year. This year, Apple is expected to release three new iPhone models and an analyst believes that their pricing won’t be as bad as some may be expecting.

Apple’s 5.8-inch OLED model, which is considered to be the 2018 version of last year’s iPhone X, will start at $899, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty (via MarketWatch). The 2018 iPhone X is $100 cheaper than its direct predecessor and should be good news to many who were planning on purchasing the device.

For those expecting the $999 price tag to disappear this year, they will be disappointed. The analyst believes that the 6.5-inch OLED model, which has been nicknamed the “iPhone X Plus,” will start at that price. For users who want more storage, prices for both the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models will be more than $999. BGR believes the 5.8-inch model with larger internal storage may cost $1,049, while the 6.5-inch may cost $1,149. This is if Apple decides to stick to its usual pricing scheme.

As for the third 2018 iPhone model, which is expected to arrive with a 6.1-inch LCD display, Huberty believes it might arrive with a starting price of $699 or $769. This model will be Apple’s cheapest and most affordable model and it will only have a single camera on its back. Apple’s average selling price might go up or down by only 2 percent depending on which price the company decides to sell its LCD iPhone model.

The worst case scenario for consumers is if Apple decides to stay consistent with its yearly pricing scheme. The 6.5-inch OLED could start at $1,099, while the 5.8-inch model could start at $999. Meanwhile, the LCD model could start at $799. If Apple moves forward with this kind of pricing, average selling prices will grow by as much as 7.2 percent. This seems very unlikely to happen since the iPhone X already suffered in the market with its $999 starting price.

It’s important to point out that these are only assumptions/predictions and should be taken with a grain of salt. Apple is very secretive when it comes to information that’s even remotely related to any of its upcoming products.

The LCD model will most likely be the most valuable product in Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Apple has ordered more LCD screens than previously predicted. This means the tech giant believes that the LCD iPhone will be its most popular model this year in terms of number of units sold.

