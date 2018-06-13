Apple is said to be pushing for cost reductions in order for its upcoming 2018 iPhone models to be less expensive than their predecessors.

Digitimes reported Wednesday that Apple is planning to lower the prices of its next-generation iPhones, comprising the rumored iPhone 11 and two other models, that are set to be unveiled this coming fall.

Apple is believed to be doing its best to cut production costs, so it could make the trio of new iPhones less expensive. The main reason for the move is the Cupertino giant’s plan to strongly compete in India, China and other emerging markets later this year.

Chinese manufacturers Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are also planning to put their best foot forward in the aforesaid markets in the second half of the year. As such, the four companies are eagerly incorporating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence applications into their upcoming releases.

It also appears the Chinese companies are looking to sell more mid-tier models in emerging markets. Both Qualcomm and MediaTek have come up with mid-tier chipsets with enhanced features and AI applications to meet urgent demand from the phone vendors.

Supply chain sources said all five phone makers are giving it their all this year before the advent of the 5G era. They added that the success of the smartphone vendors this 2018 will determine their possible success when the industry shifts from 4G to 5G next year.

This isn’t the first time that Apple is rumored to be reducing the pricing of its upcoming iPhones. In April, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the LCD iPhone would come in two variants: a single-SIM model and a dual-SIM model. He also claimed that the former would cost between $550 ad $650, while the latter could cost between $650 and $750, as per AppleInsider.

Nothing was said about the possible prices of the OLED iPhones, but CEO Tim Cook revealed in an interview with CNN earlier this month that they are not afraid of the possible full-scale trade war between the U.S. and China. He also maintained that any Chinese tariffs wouldn’t affect iPhone prices.

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson