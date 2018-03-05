Stars truly came out to win at the Oscars on Sunday, not just during the ceremony, but on the after-party red carpets as well. Actors, models, singers and more attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in their most stylish attire, ready to take home the imaginary trophy for best dressed.

Here are a few of the attendees who were clearly in contention for the top prize.

Halle Berry showed off her toned legs in a patterned, long-sleeved, v-neck mini-dress. She wore beige and peach-colored, open-toed heels and simple earrings. She had her hair long and straight with a side part.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell always knows exactly what to wear for every occasion and this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party was no exception. She arrived in a perfect white suit with a sash tired around her waist. She paired it with a beautiful statement necklace cascading down the v-neck of her suit top. The model topped off the look with black pumps and black clutch.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner showed up in a little black dress with a deep v-neck and flared sleeves. She went with sleek hair with a middle part and a natural make-up look.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Angela Bassett’s multi-colored, checkered suit was perfectly-tailored for the star and looked like it was created just for her. With simple make-up and a fun hairstyle to go with the funky outfit, she came to stand out and turn heads.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Constance Wu shined in a rainbow-sequined dress with a black sash around the waist and matching black and sequined clutch. She had a slight bend in her bangs and a soft wave in the rest of her hair. For her shoes, she chose open-toed pumps.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige looked like an actual Oscar statue in a glamorous, gold-sequined gown with a sheath overlay at the neckline. She topped off the look with gold earrings and a clutch along with a statement ring.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Check out some of the other best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images