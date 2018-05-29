A new report claims that Apple has decided to use OLED display in all of its 2019 iPhone models. Industry sources familiar with the matter said that Apple recently began planning the 2019 iPhone lineup and has already selected OLED as its sole display technology for all models.

“Apple recently started planning the iPhone model in 2019 and decided to adopt OLED in all three types,” an unnamed source told ETNews. Meanwhile, another official said, “Apple has decided to put all the OLED on the new iPhone model in 2019.” However, if Apple decides to release more than three models, the tech giant could continue using LCD display for the fourth model.

This piece of news has already affected the display manufacturing industry. Bloomberg reported that Sharp’s shares declined as much as 4.3 percent, while Japan Display Inc.’s shares fell as much as 21 percent. Both Sharp and Japan Display are top LCD manufacturers in the world, and Japan Display is one of Apple’s main suppliers of LCD panels for its iPhones.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display is expected to see significant earnings improvement as it is currently Apple’s sole provider of OLED displays. It is presumed that Apple’s partnership with Samsung Display will deepen in 2019 and that Samsung might be required to get more production facilities to accommodate Apple’s demands, as pointed out by AppleInsider.

Apple tried to get LG to be a secondary supplier of OLED displays, but the company has continued to face manufacturing issues. LG’s OLED displays are currently being used however for the Apple Watch. With Apple unable to diversify its OLED supply chain, the tech giant will have to keep Samsung Display as its sole OLED supplier for the time being.

Later this fall, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhone models: two with OLED displays and one with an LCD display. The LCD model is expected to have a 6.1-inch display size, while the two OLED models will have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes. It remains uncertain if Apple plans on sticking with these screen sizes for the 2019 iPhones, but that might depend on how the devices perform on the market.

Another popular rumor that’s going around is that the 2019 iPhone might arrive with triple cameras on its back. The triple cameras are expected to improve the quality of photos and videos, and they might also have 3D sensing technology that’s similar to the iPhone X’s front-facing TrueDepth camera system.

Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier