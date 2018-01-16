Apple still has to reveal the 2018 iPhone lineup, but rumors are already suggesting what features will come in next year’s iPhones. A new report by Korea’s ET News [via MacRumors] says Apple could combine the front facing camera and Face ID components for its 2019 lineup.

The combination of parts could lead to a smaller notch on next year’s iPhones.

Apple’s latest iPhone X includes the TrueDepth camera that supports the device’s facial recognition feature: Face ID. The top notch of the iPhone X includes the infrared camera, ambient light sensor, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, speaker, microphone, front camera and dot projector.

Photo: Apple

Although the report does not specify how exactly Apple will combine the face recognition module with the front facing camera, the integration of the components could give users more screen room in the future. The new combination of the Face ID and front facing camera could be applied on iPhones 2019 and beyond, the report said.

Recent moves from LG Innotec indicate Apple is planning to integrate the 3D sensing modules for facial recognition on more of its devices. LG innotec, which provides Apple with face recognitions modules for the iPhone X, said it will invest $821 million into its facilities. The Korean company said the money is going to “camera modules of mobile devices and businesses for new modules.”

Although the company did not specifically mention the Cupertino company, industry experts suspect the investment is for Apple face recognition modules. The investment is expected to go towards construction of new production lines for the face recognition modules that will be supplied to Apple. Those products will be released in 2019, not 2018, LG’s scheduled investment suggest.

2018 iPhone Rumors, Features

While the combination of the Face ID and front facing camera isn’t expected until next year, Apple’s 2018 iPhones are rumored to feature the facial recognition system found on the iPhone X. The company is expected to release three new iPhones this fall, a 6.5-inch model and a 5.8-inch version, both with an OLED display screen, as well as a 6.1-inch option with an LCD display. Those iPhones are expected to come with the TrueDepth camera system found on the iPhone X, which will support features found on the iPhone X, like the Face ID, Animoji and Portrait mode. The iPhone X has a $999 starting price, but this year’s iPhones could see a lower price, according to a report last year.

The 2018 iPhone lineup is also expected to include a one-cell L-shaped battery, instead of the current two-cell battery on the iPhone X. Apple is also expected to boost the battery size of this year’s smartphones. The 5.8-inch iPhone could have a battery capacity between 2,900mAh and 3,000mAh, higher than the current 2,716mAh battery. The device is also rumored to support wireless charging, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.