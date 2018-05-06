“Avengers: Infinity War” left fans reeling, and after that deadly ending, viewers have more questions than ever about what's coming next. These are the questions that need to be answered in “Avengers 4” next year.

[Spoiler Alert: The ending of “Avengers: Infinity War” is discussed below.]

1. Who rules Wakanda? Is Shuri (Letitia Wright) next in line? Is M’Baku (Winston Duke) on the throne? Wakanda lost a lot of people, but none more important than T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

2. How does the Snapture affect Wakanda’s new policies? They opened themselves up to the world and quickly entered a war with an all-powerful alien. Fear is what makes people close themselves off, and it’s safe to say that Wakandans are going to be afraid.

3. How can Iron Man get home? Titan isn’t in the solar system they teach on Earth, so even if Tony’s (Robert Downey Jr.) suit could miraculously get him home, he probably won’t know how to get there.

Photo: Marvel Studios

4. Is Tony teaming up with Nebula (Karen Gillan)? They were the only two left on Titan, and they definitely both want Thanos dead.

5. Why did Peter have time to make everyone cry? Bucky (Sebastian Stan) barely had time to say “Steve” before he disappeared and Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) couldn’t even finish his expletive. Yet, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) can somehow have enough time to tell Tony how he doesn’t want to die yet.

6. Why isn’t Hulk coming out? Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) is always angry, so what’s the deal?

7. Which Asgardians survived? Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) weren’t shown dying, and the directors confirmed their escape. It’s safe to say that not everyone is dead.

Photo: Marvel Studios

8. Who stays dead? Everyone assumes that these characters will come back, and that’s a fair assumption. After all, Spider-Man and Black Panther are just at the beginning of their franchises. However, it’s also safe to say that everyone can’t be saved.

9. Where did the Snap take everyone? They dissolved, but do they cease to exist completely? Did their souls go anywhere? Marvel Comics have shown that death isn’t necessarily the end for many characters.

10. Where is Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)? Of all the things to break house arrest for, half of humanity vaporizing seems like a great reason.

11. What does Thanos (Josh Brolin) do now? This is one of the biggest questions that “Avengers 4” will answer. Is the Mad Titan just going to chill and look at pretty landscapes? Or was destroying half the universe one part of a bigger plan?

12. Can Thor (Chris Hemsworth) grow a new Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) from Stormbreaker? This isn’t Groot’s first death.

13. Will Spider-Man remain the Iron Spider? Assuming Peter returns from the dead, will Iron Man let him keep the new suit? Or will his climbing on the spaceship prove to Tony that the teenager isn’t ready for it yet?

Photo: Marvel Studios

14. Who else will die? The deaths fans expected in “Avengers: Infinity War” didn’t really happen. It’s the original Avengers whose contracts are coming to an end. While stars like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have hinted at leaving, they were alive at the end of the movie. Will Captain America and Thor sacrifice themselves to save the others?

15. Is the Infinity Gauntlet still functional? It looked pretty fried after Thor’s attack, and the Avengers won’t be able to take on Thanos if he is as all-powerful as he was in the final moments of the flick. A damaged Infinity Gauntlet could be his Achilles’ heel.

16. Is Team Cap still on the run? General Ross (William Hurt) wanted to put Cap and the other Avengers behind bars despite knowing that Thanos was coming. Will he let up after the mass deaths or will the remaining Avengers have to work in secret to reverse Thanos’ destruction in “Avengers 4”?

17. When will Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) come in? How long are you supposed to wait after half of humanity gets destroyed before you call to ask how to help? Also, how does Scott even get in touch vigilantes hiding from the government?

Photo: Marvel Studios

18. Will heroes have successors fight in their name? Superheroes often retire, but their mantles live on with new heroes. In the comics, it’s pretty common. Both Winter Soldier and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) — who both died in the Snap — have taken over as Captain America. Jane Foster has been Thor. Miles Morales became Spider-Man. It hasn’t happened on the big screen yet, but with so many deaths anticipated, it seems like “Avengers 4” would be the perfect time to name a few successors.

19. Did Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) know anything about Thanos? She’s been doing the superhero thing since the 1990s, and she has some intergalactic ties. Will she know what Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is paging her about?

20. What have Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) been doing? “Avengers: Infinity War” takes place in a short span of time, so it’s reasonable that they didn’t intervene. But we haven’t seen them since “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” They didn’t show up when the team fell apart during “Captain America: Civil War” either. Maybe they were tracking down a way to fight a god-like Titan? That might be wishful thinking.

21. Will Tony and Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow) ever make it down the aisle? We could all use a wedding to cheer us up at this point.

Fans will have to wait for answers to these questions. “Avengers 4” hits theaters May 3, 2019, but if they’re lucky, some answers might be in the other upcoming Marvel movies.