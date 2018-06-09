Several myths about the members of the royal family have existed in recent years. But some of them have also been debunked.

Just recently, Express revisited some speculations about Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Kate Middleton.

1 Queen Elizabeth II

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, was misquoted about the Queen’s drinking habits. He previously said that the monarch has at least four favorite types of liquor. But several publications claimed that the Queen drinks four glasses of alcohol on a daily basis.

“I’m pretty confident that she doesn’t have four drinks a day. She’d be pickled,” he said.

According to Reader’s Digest, the Queen loves Dubonnet and gin, champagne, and wine.

2 Prince Charles

Jeremy Paxman previously wrote in his “On Royalty” book that Prince Charles has seven hardboiled eggs prepared for him daily. However, he only eats one.

The Buckingham Palace rejected this claim and clarified on its website’s FAQ section, “Does the Prince of Wales have seven boiled eggs cooked for his breakfast but only eat one, as claimed by Jeremy Paxman’s ‘On Royalty?’ No, he doesn’t and never has done, at breakfast or any other time.”

3 Kate Middleton

Earlier this year, Middleton stopped by a café run by a charity that helps homeless and addicts as part of her official engagement. Kim Gardener, the owner of Betel UK’s women houses, told People that they put almond milk on their table because they read that the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of the drink.

But when Middleton got to the establishment, she told Gardener, “Don’t believe everything you read – I don’t even like almond milk.”

In related news, the Queen, Prince Charles, Middleton, and the other members of the royal family will make a public appearance at the Trooping the Color on Saturday, June 9. They will be seen at the Buckingham Palace balcony for the special event that commemorates the monarch’s birthday.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson