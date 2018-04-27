Authorities said a 3-year-old boy was run over and killed by a lawnmower Thursday in Snohomish County, Washington. The news was confirmed by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Shari Ireton, a Sheriff’s spokeswoman, said the accident occurred when the boy fell off the lawnmower while riding it along with his father. She added that the incident took place in the 6700 block of 203rd Avenue near Snohomish and was reported to 911 at about 7:20 p.m. local time (10:20 p.m. EDT).

"Witnesses reported that the boy fell off and went under the mower. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene,” Ireton said.

Sheriff’s Major Crimes and Collision Investigation units declined to probe the case as there was no evidence of anything mysterious or criminal related to the child’s untimely death.

According to a report in the University of Washington School of Medicine, lawnmowers are the major cause of foot and ankle amputations to children. It added that they should not be allowed to ride on any mower, even with adult supervision, Fox-affiliated television station, Q 13 Fox News, said.

In another incident in April, a girl was struck and killed by a riding lawnmower in the yard of a home on U.S. 41A North between Shelbyville and Unionville, Tennessee, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Reports state that the child, who remained unidentified, was dead by the time police officials arrived at the scene. Authorities reportedly found her body lying face down next to the mower.

According to witness statements, the child was running toward the lawnmower when she fell and was accidentally run over. Another man at the scene denied witnessing the accident but revealed that he helped lift the mower off the child. No charges were filed against anyone in the case and it was ruled out as an accidental death.

In another similar incident from April 5, a man died after he was pinned under a lawnmower in Union County, North Carolina, the sheriff’s office had confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of Austin Chaney Road at Midstate Aviation. Police officers identified the man as 75-year-old Charles Wayne Arant of Wingate, a town in Union County.

They said Arant was riding a Hustler zero turn mower when it slid down a ravine and overturned, thus killing him. Reports state that another man riding a mower found Arant trapped under the machine and called for help after which the fire department, emergency medical services, and deputies responded to the scene and freed Arant only to find that he was dead.

Tony Underwood, Union County Sheriff spokesperson, said this wasn’t the first time the police encountered an accident like this.

“On occasion, it’s fatal, such as this. And it’s a tragic incident. You’re still operating a piece of machinery that’s very dangerous,” he explained.