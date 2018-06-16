Summertime is fast approaching on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful." As the temperatures start to climb on the popular soaps, the drama is also reaching a fever pitch.

The drama went up almost as much as the temperature this week as drastic moves were made, dangerous situations were faced, unexpected betrayals surfaced, and characters were forced to call it quits on major romances. In case you missed a moment or two of the action, here are the 5 biggest things that unfolded during the week of June 11.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Will Moves To Recover His Memories

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC

He had uncovered the formula which could bring back all of his missing memories from the life he lived prior to Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) attempt on his life. Now, knowing that it could pose some huge risks, Will (Chandler Massey) had the formula replicated and injected into him, in an effort to see if he will remember the life he had. Of course, a lot is also riding on the success of the formula—namely, his relationships with Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean).

Ciara Finds Herself In Danger

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC

After wiping out on her motorcycle, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) woke up to find herself in a situation that seemed incredibly dangerous. She was in an abandoned cabin in the woods, with a dead cell phone and a broken leg, and only one person to keep her company—Ben. She was naturally freaked out at first, since Ben was a known killer, but as their time together continued to drag on, she started to realize he may not be the same person he was, as he did everything he could to try and help her out—including resetting her leg and even giving her a knife to stab him with if she ever felt unsafe.

"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Victor Gets Custody Of Christian

Victor (Eric Braden) and Nick's (Joshua Morrow) battle over Christian went into arbitration this week, and after going low by attacking Sharon's (Sharon Case) character, Victor managed to successfully convince the judge to grant him temporary custody of Christian. Now, he has the young boy and Nick doesn't, and the war between the father and son has only just begun as a result.

"The Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Katie And Wyatt Split Up

After ending their engagement and returning to their No Strings Attached romance for the sake of still being together without Bill (Don Diamont) finding out, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) decided the time had come for them to finally call it quits on their romance for real. Realizing that they would never really have a future together that gave them both what they really wanted, they opted to end things, freeing them both up for potentially new hot summer romances.

Sally Returns

She left for New York after reuniting with Thomas (Pierson Fode), but Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is now back in Los Angeles after Thomas decided to dump her once again, opting for a reunion with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). Now, Sally is pissed and wants revenge, since everything in her life has gone wrong. Unfortunately for Wyatt, who ran into her at the bar and took her to his house to crash on the couch when it became clear she had nowhere to go, he could become the target of that revenge, solely because he, like Caroline and Bill, has a Spencer last name.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.