Kate Middleton and Prince William will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in less than two weeks. And although the couple rarely show PDA, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said a lot of sweet things about each other over the years.

Middleton and Prince William have lovingly praise each other and talked about their relationship in previous interviews and announcements. Check out some of the romantic things the husband and wife have said about each other below.

First Meeting

"Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you," Middleton said in an interview when asked about her first impression of Prince William.

According to the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William did not attend the Freshers Week. As a result, it took a while for them to get to know each other. But they eventually became close friends.

Prince William cooking for Middleton

During the same interview, Middleton confessed that Prince William has cooked for her. Unfortunately, the duke's skills in the kitchen is not that great. However, she was there to help him when he had a cooking mishap.

"When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background just trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation, so I was quite glad she was there at the time," Prince William said.

Prince William on Princess Diana not meeting his wife

In an interview with ABC host Katie Couric, the father-of-two confessed that he was heartbroken that his mom didn't get to meet the love of his life.

"I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day. I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate," the Duke of Cambridge said (via Hello!).

They have sweet messages for each other during their engagement

In 2010, Prince William and Middleton revealed their engagement. During the announcement, the pair talked about what they loved about each other.

"Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about," Prince William said about Middleton.

"You know, over the years William has looked after me, he's treated me very well – as the loving boyfriend he is, he is very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times," Middleton said about the royal.

Prince William looking after Middleton

The second-in-line to the throne always considers Middleton's comfort and convenience. Speaking with Colonel Robert O'Brien, the Duchess of Cambridge said, "I'm very, very lucky. [William] looks after me as much as possible."

What can you say about Prince William and Middleton's relationship? Share your thoughts below.

Photo: Getty Images/David Rowland