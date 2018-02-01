Meghan Markle has opened up about her fiancé, Prince Harry, only a few times. But the former “Suits” star made it sure that her statements about the prince are always touching.

US Weekly recently compiled Markle’s sweetest statements about Prince Harry before their May 19 wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

In September, Markle spoke with Vanity Fair about her relationship with the prince. At that time, the two were already dating for a year. “We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours,” she said.

During the same interview, Markle revealed that she and Prince Harry were quietly dating for about six months before their relationship became public. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love,” she gushed.

In November, Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement. The couple told BBC that they were setup by a common friend. “I didn’t know much about him,” Markle admitted. But she asked her friend if the prince was nice, and she said yes.

“‘Cause if he wasn’t kind, it just didn’t, it didn’t seem like it would make sense and so, we went and had a, met for a drink, and then I think very quickly into that we said, ‘Well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again,’” she recounted.

Markle also shared how Prince Harry’s proposal went down during the same interview. She said that she was roasting chicken at his home in Nottingham when Prince Harry dropped on one knee and asked her the question. “It was an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said.

The “Horrible Bosses” star is also happy that she and Prince Harry connected well with each other. “I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson