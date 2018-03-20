Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte love wearing similar shades of dresses.

The Duchess of Cambridge has an impressive taste in fashion. In fact, she has several fans that try to replicate her dresses. Many notice that Middleton dresses her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in a similar manner.

The Stir compiled a number of photos of Princess Charlotte and Middleton where the mother and daughter duo donned similar outfits. You will be surprised at how they have mastered twinning.

Trooping the Colour 2016

During the Trooping the Colour in 2016, Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching pale dresses as they watched a flypast at the balcony. The celebration also marked Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday. Both looked adorable. The Duchess of Cambridge paired her outfit with a hat of the same shade too.

Trooping the Colour 2017

In Trooping the Colours 2017, Middleton and Princess Charlotte were photographed in matching pink dresses but in a darker shade than the previous year. The royal mom of two paired her ensemble with a stylish hat.

Germany Visit

In July 2017, Prince William and Middleton visited Germany. The couple brought their children along.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte were photographed at the Berlin tarmac in matching blue dresses. Vogue suggested that this could be a nod to the country's national flower - cornflower.

Red Coats

Middleton has been photographed in a red coat on multiple occasions already. A number noticed that the Duchess' peacoats were similar to the one that the little princess donned for her first day of school portrait.

In January, Middleton shared two photos of Princess Charlotte as she prepared to attend her nursery class. In the snap, the young royal looked adorable and her resemblance to the queen was visible.

They own similar shades of jackets

Middleton owns a classic navy sweater which Princess Charlotte has one too. The mother and daughter also have matching red sweaters.

Middleton and Princess Charlotte share a great relationship. In fact, the little princess is her mom's shadow.

"Wherever Kate goes, so does Charlotte. It's adorable. As she's home a lot more than George, Charlotte spends time in the kitchen 'helping' with things," one source said. "Whenever the housekeeper or Kate is preparing food, Charlotte needs her own little toy set by her side to imitate."

What can you say about Middleton and Princess Charlotte's twinning? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Robin Utrecht