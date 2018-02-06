Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” has found its Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser. The two will portray the couple from their first date through their engagement.

Get to know each of the actors a little bit better before they play the royal duo with these fun facts.

Parisa Fitz-Henley

She’s a producer.

Aside from acting, Fitz-Henley likes to work behind-the-scenes, too. She’s produced three different video shorts as part of the “Places, People, Things” drama film series, spanning from 2015 to 2017, which she also starred in.

She started off as a model.

Long before her first acting gig in 2006 in the movie “Even Money,” the new Lifetime star was modeling in magazines and on runways in New York and London.

She loves to cook.

One of her favorite things to do, when not working, is create meals and make vegetarian dishes. She prides herself in being able to find ways to make tofu that even those who aren’t fans of the food would still enjoy.

Murray Fraser

He’s very new to the world of movies and TV.

The actor kicked off his career just last year as PC Jason Denny in the six-part ITV series, “The Loch.” His character on the British serial killer drama was a cop who tried to help solve the murder of a piano teacher.

His second and most recent role was a guest spot on another ITV series, this time a royal one. Fraser played the role of Ewan in a Season 2 episode of “Victoria,” which follows the early life of Queen Victoria.

He’s Scottish, not British.

Although he’s about to play British royalty in Lifetime’s new movie and was on the British show “The Loch,” Fraser is actually Scottish. He joked about showing off his real accent in his “Victoria” role on social media.

Watch me do my best Scottish accent in @VictoriaSeries tonight in a kilt at 9pm . . . #Victoria — Murray Fraser (@MurrayfraserA) October 8, 2017

I am indeed Scottish, the kilt not as often as I like. — Murray Fraser (@MurrayfraserA) October 9, 2017

He’s not very active on social media.

Speaking of being a part of the online community, Fraser doesn’t often participate with the likes of Twitter. He joined the platform in June 2017 when “The Loch” began, but he’s only tweeted a handful of times, with his last post being back in October.