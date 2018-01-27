The drama is in full swing when it comes to the happenings on soap operas, with cold winter temps meaning nothing as things heat up on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

From shocking betrayals and major investigations, to major threats and massive declarations, all three shows made sure to keep things moving. In case you missed a moment of the action, here are the six biggest moments that happened during the week of Jan. 22.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Anna Becomes The Prime Suspect In Andre's Murder

Photo: NBC

Shortly after receiving the call about Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) were given their first suspect, after finding some very convincing evidence at the scene. After discovering the urn with Tony's ashes and determining that it was the murder weapon, the two quickly turned their investigation towards Anna (Leann Hunley). However, after Roman (Josh Charles) provided her with an alibi, they were forced to ler her go, so they are beginning to expand their search.

Steve's Poisoner Is Revealed

Photo: NBC

Someone has been poisoning Steve (Stephen Nichols), unbeknownst to him. He has been suffering from blurred vision for a while, not sure of why it's been happening to him. However, in a shocking twist, his best friend and business partner, John (Drake Hogestyn) is the one who is pouring something extra into Steve's drinks—and it's unclear why he's suddenly turning on him.

"The Young and the Restless" (CBS)

Ashley Leaves Jabot

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) took their battle for the CEO position to court for their arbitration, and much to Ashley's chagrin, the judge ruled in Jack's favor. However, she decided she wasn't going to take the decision made against her sitting down, and informed her brother she was now done with the family company—and him. To further twist the knife, she is now also considering joining up with his arch enemy—Newman Enterprises.

Mariah Takes Action

After calling Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) out for stealing her words to write her new song, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed the proof to both Devon (Bryton James) and Noah (Robert Adamson), though neither interaction ended the way she'd hoped. Devon indicated that the lyrics were different enough to pass, leading to Mariah threatening she would sue. Meanwhile, Noah read too much from Mariah's journal, and learned of the kiss she and Tessa shared in San Francisco. Now, he's ended things with his girlfriend, and isn't too keen on a relationship with his sister either.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

Ridge Goes After Bill

After learning that he slept with his daughter, (Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wasted no time going after Bill (Don Diamont). Convinced that he had taken advantage of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge left him with a punch to the face and a warning. If he ever went near Steffy again, Ridge wouldn't hesitate to take things to the police.

Bill Confesses His Love

Of course, the threat from Ridge didn't keep Bill from seeking Steffy out. After learning that Liam (Scott Clifton) had filed for an annulment and even told Steffy he was truly done with her, he decided to come clean to his daughter-in-law about his feelings for her. He has now told her that if she allowed it to be the case, he would not only be a good grandfather to the baby she's carrying, but also a loving stepdad as well.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.