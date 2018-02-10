Love should be in the air, but romance is definitely not the only thing on the agenda when it comes to what's happening on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

With Valentine's Day around the corner, the love should be coursing through everything on the soaps, but it's turning out to be anything but romantic. In case you missed a moment of the shocking twists and bombshell confessions, here are the six biggest moments from the week of Feb. 5.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Lani Tells Eli The Truth

She previously insisted that the baby she is carrying is JJ's (Casey Moss), but after Val (Vanessa Williams) learned the truth and confronted her, Lani (Sal Stowers) was forced to tell Eli (Lamon Archey) the truth. She's pregnant with his child, after they had a one-night stand on Christmas Eve. However, though the idea of not ever having a chance to be a father to his child was something he didn't want, Eli found himself feeling forced to still let the secret stay just that.

Gabi Is Booked On Andre's Murder

After new video footage surfaced from the DiMera offices, a new suspect emerged in Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder. A woman who looked like Gabi (Camila Banus) from behind was seen leaving Andre's office, wearing her coat, using her keycard in the elevator, and carrying the lid to the urn that was used to kill him. Now, Gabi has been booked on murder charges—and she may not have a hope of getting out of this mess.

Will Confronts John

After realizing John (Drake Hogestyn) was planning to step up the attempts to poison Steve (Stephen Nichols), Will (Chandle Massey) confronted his step-grandfather. However, things quickly went South, with John bringing him to the DiMera Moseleum, where he then appeared to shoot him, and maybe, even kill him. Even more devastating though, was when John's own son Paul (Christopher Sean) happened on the scene, and John pointed his gun at him as well. Another gunshot rung out—but fans will just need to wait to see if Paul is also dead.

"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Phyllis Suspects Chelsea Of Wrongdoing

After hitting a dead-end into the investigation of Alexandra West, who has been stealing money made from Chelsea 2.0 designs from Fenmore's, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wasn't sure she'd figure out the mystery. Even more strange was Chelsea's (Melissa Clare Egan) insistence that they drop things. After then learning of the money Nick found in her bathroom wall, Phyllis realized the person she should be looking at was none other than Chelsea herself—and she's not seeking whatever evidence she can get which will prove her theory.

Chelsea Receives A Shock

As a part of her attempts to cover everything up, Chelsea has since hidden the money from the bathroom in Adam's resting place. However, she was stunned when the money not only went missing, but she also started receiving text messages that threatened to share the truth about Christian's paternity. The bigger shock came though when she went to Victor (Eric Braden), and he put the missing money out on his desk.

"The Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Brooke And Ridge Finally Marry

It's taken them a long time to get there, but finally, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) married one another again—and this time, hopefully, for good. Unfortunately, while they were able to express their love, their hopes that the wedding would persuade Liam (Scott Clifton) to reconcile with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes wood) were dashed, as he refused to attend the wedding with his estranged wife.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.