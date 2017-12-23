The holidays have officially arrived on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful," but the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year didn't exactly mean drama wasn’t unfolding on the soaps.

Some majorly dark musings, unexpected pairings, shocking reunions, blood-boiling feuds and bombshell moments occurred in the moments leading up to Christmas in Genoa City, Salem and Los Angeles, assuring that the holiday spirit certainly wouldn't get in anyone's way when it came to causing some mischief. In case you missed some of the action, here were the six biggest moments of the week.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

JJ Contemplates Suicide

Photo: NBC

After being cleared of any wrongdoing when it came to shooting Theo (Kyler Pettis), the fact that it was possible he would never wake up from his coma drove JJ (Casey Moss) over the edge. The cop wrote letters to his loved ones, saying goodbye, and was prepared to go out to the town square and shoot himself. However, he was stopped when Gabi (Camila Banus) came to see him, realized what he was planning, and put a stop to it.

A Surprising Couple Made Love

Photo: NBC

Gabi wound up staying with JJ overnight to make sure he didn't sneak past her and wind up taking his life. However, Lani (Sal Stowers) walked in on the two sleeping in the same bed, and jumped to the wrong conclusion, After telling Eli (Lamon Archey) what she saw, the two decided to stop feeling the pain JJ and Gabi had caused them by sleeping with each other instead.

"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Victor And Nikki Strike A Deal

After learning that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) was the one who stole money from him, Victor (Eric Braden) took her fate into his hands. Though JT (Thad Luckinbill) didn't turn Nikki in, she still faced consequences—Victor told her if she wanted to stay out of jail, she had only one option—move back in to the ranch with him and pretend they were back together.

Jack And Ashley's Battle Gets Even More Heated

The fight to be the CEO of Jabot heated up between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). After Ashley got him voted out by the Board, Jack managed to strike back by showing his sister the legal document he had which showed that here was a provision in the bylaws of the company, which stated only as blood Abbott could run things. Since Ashley wasn't a blood relative, she was ineligible.

JT Confesses The Truth About His Marriage

After it seemed like he was flirting with Abby (Melissa Ordway), JT finally came clean about his marriage to Mac, admitting they had split up before his return to Genoa City.

"Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Steffy Is Pregnant—And Bill Could Be The Father

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) received quite the shock when they learned she was pregnant. However, while Liam was ecstatic, Steffy has been a wreck, because the baby could be his father Bill's (Don Dismont ) child. Now she has taken a paternity test and is awaiting the results—but she may not like the answers she gets.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.