The New Year has officially been ushered in on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful," but the drama certainly didn't stay behind in 2017 on any of the soaps.

With much-needed miracles, shocking faces returning to town, secrets being exposed, and all other kinds of unexpected twists and turns, the year certainly ended in a way that many didn't expect. Before getting ready to settle in for a whole New Year of delicious drama, take a look at the six biggest moments that happened this week.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Theo Wakes Up From His Coma

Photo: NBC

Following Abe's (James Reynolds) decision to forgive JJ (Casey Moss) for shooting Theo (Kyler Pettis), a miracle occurred and the teen woke up from his coma on Christmas Day. The moment was a joyous one for his loved ones, because it was the first good news about his condition since the shooting happened. It also ushered in another big moment, as Kate (Lauren Koslow) finally confessed to her role in the events leading up to the shooting. However, she was also let off the hook for her role, and everyone seems intent on just moving on.

An Unexpected Face Shows Up In Salem

Photo: NBC

Of course, now that the drama surrounding Theo seems to be dying down, the time has come for something new to happen in Salem, and that something new has arrived in the form of the potential biggest threat to DiMera yet. Everyone was shocked after ringing in the New Year at the DiMera party when a hooded figure arrived—and unveiled themselves to be none other than Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel).

"Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Nikki Agrees To Renew Her Vows With Victor

After initially just agreeing to move back in with Victor (Eric Braden) to keep from going to jail for transferring some of his money to an offshore account, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) found herself agreeing to take things one step further with her estranged husband by agreeing to renew their marriage vows. Those who knew the real reason why weren't surprised by the turn of events, but it was still something led to some questions.

Reid Is Arrested

After learning that JT (Thad Luckinbill) and Mac's marriage had ended, Reid (Tristan Lake Leabu) didn't take the news very well, and proceeded to drink way too much at a party. In a twist he didn't expect though, when he opted to get behind the wheel of a car, his own girlfriend, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) was the one who called the cops and turned him in.

Scott And Abby Are Caught Again

Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) couldn't control their impulses around one another once again, this time sharing a hot and steamy kiss after midnight on New Year's Eve. However, they're both about to learn what a mistake it may have been, because Nick (Joshua Morrow) is the one who caught them this time, and he's far more likely to tell Sharon (Sharon Case) the truth than Mariah (Camryn grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) were.

"Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Liam Finds Steffy's Paternity Test

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought she was in the clear after getting a secret paternity test done on her unborn child to determine if the baby belonged to Bill (Don Diamont) or Liam (Scott Clifton). The results showed that Liam was the father of her child, but she made a big mistake by leaving the test results in her purse—and Liam has now found them.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.