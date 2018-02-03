February Sweeps have arrived on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful," and the three soap operas don't appear to be planning on holding anything back when it comes to what will unfold because of the popular ratings period.

This week saw lots of twists and turns, from unexpected plot twists in murder investigations, to exposed schemes and changed relationships, there wasn't a moment that was left without something jaw-dropping happening on screen. In case you missed it, here were the six biggest moments for the week of Jan. 29.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

A New Lead Surfaces In Andre's Murder

After all seemed hopeless for Anna (Leann Hunley), a break finally came her way when it came to the investigation into Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Paul (Christopher Sean) and John (Drake Hogestyn) were able to figure out that the incriminating letter she had received was sent by none other than Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), who not only wanted Roman (Josh Charles) for herself, but also had an axe to grind with Andre. In another unexpected twist, she then crashed Andre's funeral, pretending to be Marlena (also Hall), but has since been brought back into police custody since she had clearly escaped from prison. Whether or not she wil now surface as a potential true suspect or not remains to be seen.

"Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Nick Makes A Shocking Discovery

Nick (Joshua Morrow) got a big shock while renovating the bathroom in Chelsea's (Melissa Clare Egan) penthouse, after he found $250,000 hiding in a bathroom vent. He assumed it had belonged to Adam and got it checked out for legitimacy. After it cleared, Chelsea said she'd invest it in both their kids' futures and Nick's project to help the homeless. However, she instead took the cash and then stashed it in Adam's grave.

Cane And Lily Make A Big Decision

Though they only just reunited, and she was having trouble adjusting to his son Sam, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) seemed officially back on track this week. After spending a romantic day together, Cane proposed they renew their vows, an offer Lily happily accepted.

Chelsea's Secret Is Exposed

Following the discovery about the money, news came that someone had hacked the website Chelsea sold her designs on for Fenmore's, creating a duplicate website and funneling the money away from where it was supposed to be going. JT (Thad Luckinbill) was quickly dispatched on the case and was able to easily track to an alias of Alexandra West, before running out of luck when the woman emptied the bank account she had been keeping the pilfered cash in. However, what he wasn't able to discover just yet is that the woman who is sabotaging the profits is none other than Chelsea herself.

"The Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Ridge Asks Thorne A Favor

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have decided they don't want to wait to be married again and are quickly planning their wedding. Though he was initially against their coupling again because he wanted a chance with Brooke again, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) quickly put his concerns behind him after his brother asked him to be his Best Man. Now, he may be turning his focus elsewhere, since Brooke is officially off the market for good.

Steffy Asks Liam For Another Chance

He's told her several times over that he is done with their marriage, but Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes wood) is still refusing to give up on Liam (Scott Clifton). After both received a lecture from Brooke and Ridge about attending their wedding together and applying their vows to their own relationship, Steffy went to Liam herself to ask him to give it a shot. Whether or not he decides to make a half-hearted attempt at fixing things is yet to be determined.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.