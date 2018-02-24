It was quite the busy week in soap land, with several huge moments unfolding on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The winter chill had nothing on the icy attitudes and the hot drama that took place all week on the soaps. In case you missed a moment of the crazy plot twists, unexpected heartbreaks, desperate moves or heartwarming joy, here are the six biggest moments from the week of Feb. 19.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Stefan Sees A Whole New Side Of Abigail...Or Gabi

Photo: NBC

Finally, it's become clear who killed Andre (Thaao Penghlis), and it's the last person anyone expected—including the person who has actually committed the crime. Stefan (Tyler Christopher) was stunned when he found the woman from the tapes, who many believe is Gabi (Camila Banus), in his bedroom and attempting to plant the murder weapon there. He was surprised though when the woman turned around, and it was actually Abigail, wearing a dark wig and Gabi's coat. Even more shocking though is that Abigail herself doesn't know that she has this other persona that has come out, and that claims to be Gabi. Now, Stefan is the only one who knows the truth, and what he does with it could be interesting going forward.

John Confesses To Poisoning Steve

Photo: NBC

John (Drake Hogestyn) finally confessed to being the one who was poisoning Steve (Stephen Nicholls), and revealed how he was forced to do it by Van Damme. However, when she learned that he has given Steven an antidote which would save his life, she took action, kidnapping Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) and demanding Steve's son poison himself to death in his father's place. The two teens managed to outsmart her and she was injected with the deadly poison instead, and Steve's health seemed to be turning around. However, the antidote may still have been too late, as he still can't see out of his one good eye.

Maggie Leaves Victor

Photo: NBC

After learning of his and Brady's (Eric Martsolf) plans to get Basic Black back from Eve (Kassie DePaiva), Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) decided she had finally had enough of her husband's wicked ways. After realizing he would never change and would refuse to ever relinquish control on the lives of everyone around him, Maggie told Victor (John Aniston) she was leaving him, packed a bag, and walked out of the mansion, rocking their marriage in a way no one would have expected.

"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Sharon is Attacked

She and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) now also know the truth about Christian's paternity, but while Phyllis was willing to keep the truth quiet and not tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) he isn't his son's father, Sharon (Sharon Case) struggled with the dishonesty. After promising she wouldn't tell Nick, she had a change of heart, and was about to share the truth with him when someone snuck up behind her and bashed her in the back of the head with a coffeepot. The person who assaulted her was none other than Chelsea (Melissa Clare Egan), who was desperate for her to keep quiet because of the risk that the truth would destroy her.

Chelsea Skips Town

However, after realizing it wouldn't take much to tie the assault back to her, Chelsea realized the gig was up, and she could no longer continue living with the lies she told. She packed her things, left a note and her engagement ring behind for Nick, and initially skipped town with both Connor and Christian. However, she then had a change of heart and quickly dropped Christian off on Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) doorstep before fleeing Genoa City for good. Now, Nick is left heartbroken because of the situation—but unfortunately for him, the worst is still yet to come.

"The Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Wyatt And Katie Reunite In A Big Way

After ending things with her when he witnessed her sharing a kiss with Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Wyatt (Darin Broks) had a change of heart. He and Katie (Heather Tom) talked things out, decided to no longer have a hidden no-strings-attached romance, admitted they loved one another, and decided to give a real relationship a shot. However, Wyatt decided to then take things one step further, because he doesn't want to lose her ever again—and he presented her with a ring and proposed. Katie happily said yes and the two seem destined to have a happy life. However, the news of their engagement is likely not going to sit well with many—especially Wyatt's father/Katie's ex-husband, Bill (Don Diamont).

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.