The snow outside may be beginning to melt and warmer temperature are on their way, but those increasing temperatures can also apply to the drama that is continuing to unfold on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Things were turned up several notches this week as secrets were exposed and rivalries hit new highs. In case you missed a moment of the action, here are the 6 biggest things that unfolded during the week of March 5.

"Days of Our Lives" (NBC)

Rafe And Eli's Cheating Secrets Are Revealed

Photo: NBC

They both had been keeping secrets from their significant others about the fact that they had cheated on them—but both Rafe (Galen Gering) and Eli (Lamon Archey) had to face the music when it came to their bad behaviors. Rafe was forced to confess to Hope (Kristian Alfonso) at their wedding that he had slept with Sami (Alison Sweeney), and the confession quickly led to their wedding being called off. Of course, the two are actually already married, but Hope has left town, leaving their future up in the air. Meanwhile, Eli confessed to Gabi (Camila Banus) that he had slept with Lani (Sal Stowers) on Christmas Eve, but covered on the fact that her baby is actually is. Gabi decided to forgive him, but it has put a strain on their relationship.

Abigail's Newest Alter Emerges

Photo: NBC

After confronting "Gabby," and trying to inform her that she was in fact Abigail (Marci Miller), Stefan (Tyler Christopher) found himself instead confronted by someone new—"Dr. Laura," a.k.a. Abigail's second alter. Now, he's being forced to deal with all three personalities, as he attempts to continue covering up the fact that he had been in Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) office the night he was murdered.

Gabi is Arrested Again

Photo: NBC

Gabi (Camila Banus) has officially run out of luck, after Stefan planted her missing coat and the lid to the urn that was used to kill Andre on her—and she panicked. She was caught trying to dispose of the evidence when Lani was sent to investigate, and now, the circumstantial case against her has become much more solid. Her bail has been revoked, and she is now going to be sitting in a jail cell until she's taken to trial for Andre's murder—unless someone else can figure out the truth before then and get her set free.

"The Young and the Restless" (CBS)

Ashley Is Fired From Newman

After being presented with evidence that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) seemed to pass confidential Newman documents to Jack (Peter Bergman), Victor (Eric Braden) launched an investigation, especially after Ashley insisted she hadn't done so, and was being set up by both Jack and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). However, Victor did not find in her favor, and immediately fired her from Newman as a result. Now though, he's about to learn how wrong he was, after Abby (Melissa Ordway) uncovers proof that it was a setup and brings it to his attention.

Lily Makes A Business Move

After finally having enough of Victoria, Lily quit working for her and Newman, and attempted to get a modeling gig in New York. However, after realizing she didn't want to leave Cane (Daniel Goddard) and their kids again, she decided to try something else instead. Now, she is teaming up with her brother, Devon (Bryton James) and opening up her own modeling agency as an extension of his company. With her also becoming a mogul in town, it's sure to stir up some more juicy intrigue as competition between all the companies continues to heat up.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

Bill Is Shot

A lot of people had a bone to pick with him, and someone finally snapped and took action to get revenge on Bill (Don Diamont) for everything he's done to wrong others. During a wind storm, someone managed to sneak in to Bill's house and shot him from behind with his own gun. He didn't die, and is now in the hospital in a coma, but the big question on everyone's mind is—who did it? The potential list of suspects is long and it could genuinely have been anyone.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.