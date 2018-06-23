Summer is officially here, but the drama on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful" is getting hotter than any outside temperatures could.

The action on the three soaps this week was almost too hot to handle, with devastating losses, massive bombshells, emotional declarations, scary threats, exposed secrets and massive blackmail all taking center stage. In case you missed a moment of what went down, here are the 6 biggest things that happened during the week of June 18.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Lani Goes Into Labor

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC

After a difficult pregnancy, Lani (Sal Stowers) was forced to undergo an emergency C-section while only 6 months along in her pregnancy. The surgery was a risky one, and she nearly died during it. In the end, however, she managed to pull through. Unfortunately for both her and her loved ones, as well as Eli (Lamon Archey), the baby did not.

Kate Makes A Bombshell Confession

Photo: XJ Johnson/JPI Studios for NBC

Kate (Lauren Koslow) was forced to reveal she was the one behind the sexual harassment lawsuit against Sonny (Freddie Smith) after Chad (Billy Flynn) informed her he was the new CEO of Titan—which had been her endgame. Chad was appalled and wanted to reveal the truth to his best friend but was silenced when Kate gave him his father's ring—and reminded him that the only way he could get payback on Stefan (Tyler Christopher) for everything he did would be if he stayed as he Titan CEO--a job he would lose if Sonny was reinstated when the truth comes out.

"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Nick And Sharon Get Engaged

Their relationship was what rewarded Victor (Eric Braden) temporary custody of Christian in the first place, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) has decided he doesn't want to live a life that doesn't have Sharon (Sharon Case) in it. He wound up proposing to her, and though she initially hesitated on giving him an answer, Sharon finally said yes, and the two are ready to embrace a real life together once more.

Victoria Receives An Alarming Threat

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is about to have her worst fears become reality. She has started receiving threatening emails about her secrets being exposed and was also the recipient of several boxes containing confidential Newman documents. Now, she has learned the boxes were shipped to her using JT's (Thad Luckinbill) credit card, and though she is positive he's dead, she will begin to worry that he may come back and turn her world upside down.

"The Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)

Emma's Secret Is Exposed

Emma (Nia Sioux) was supposed to not let anyone on Forrester know she was Justin's (Aaron Spears) niece, but unfortunately for her, Maya (Karla Mosley) put the pieces together. Even worse, Maya confronted her about it right after she took pictures of Hope's (Annika Noelle) new line so she could draw inspiration for the upcoming fashion show. Maya didn't believe her however and quickly fired her. Hope was able to reinstate her after getting an assurance from Justin that she wasn't a spy, but she's being watched closely now as a result.

Bill Blackmails Steffy

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought she was going to have her happily-ever-after with Liam (Scott Clifton)—but Bill (Don Diamont) has once again thrown a wrench in her plans. Now, he has warned her that if she doesn’t call off her wedding plans with Liam, he will turn Taylor (Hunter Tylo) in for trying to kill him, leaving Steffy to postpone her wedding until she can find a solution to her newest mess.

To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.