You don’t have to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve. There are plenty of movies on Netflix that are perfect for celebrating the beginning of 2018.

“Trading Places” Eddie Murphy plays a homeless hustler while Dan Aykroyd plays a commodities banker in this 1983 comedy. Two brothers make an elaborate bet to switch their lives in order to see how their nature vs. nurture argument plays out. The climax of the movie takes place on New Year’s Eve.

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” This movie, released in 2001, kicks off with the awkward Bridget (Renee Zellweger) at her parents’ New Year’s Eve party. She is in love with her boss (Hugh Grant), but she meets the insufferable Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). Darcy’s insults make Bridget decide to start keeping a diary chronicling her self-improvement.

“Someone Like You” This 2001 romantic comedy follows Jane (Ashley Judd), a producer for a daytime talk show who is dating her producer Ray (Greg Kinnear). However, when he stands her up on New Year’s Eve, it’s Eddie (Hugh Jackman) that supports her.

“While You Were Sleeping” Sandra Bullock plays a subway station worker who is in love with straphanger Peter (Peter Gallagher). When he falls on the tracks, she saves him and a nurse misinterprets something she says and introduces her to Peter’s family as his fiancée. She can’t tell them the truth, and the lie only gets worse when Peter wakes with amnesia on New Year’s Eve.

“Sunset Boulevard” Joe Gillis (William Holden) meets depressed silent film star Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) in this 1950 movie. It’s on New Year’s Eve that he realizes she has fallen in love with him.

“Happy New Year” This 2014 Bollywood film follows Charlie (Shah Rukh Khan), a street fighter whose father was framed for stealing diamonds. Charlie plans to get revenge on the man who set up his father, but in order to get into a certain room, Charlie and his team have to enter a dance competition.

