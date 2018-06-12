You don’t have to wait until Halloween to get a good scare at the movies this year. Summer 2018 will see the release of several horror titles sure to thrill moviegoers who are looking to beat the heat. From prequels to adaptations, here’s what is coming to theaters this summer.

“The First Purge”- July 4

Photo: Universal Pictures/Sony Find out how the fictional event of the annual U.S. Purge began in this prequel horror flick. The film will follow the New Founding Fathers of America’s idea to save the country by allowing one community to get their aggression out during one night of legalized crime. The plan fails when it explodes from its trial city and spreads across the nation. Watch the tralier above.

“The Meg”- Aug. 10

Forget “Jaws,” “The Meg” is the movie that is going to keep you out of the water this summer. The Jon Turteltaub-directed horror film follows Jason Statham as a rescue diver who is tasked with saving an international undersea observation team stuck in a submersible after being attacked by a prehistoric Megalodon.

“Slender Man”- Aug. 24

The Creepy Pasta villain, who inspired at least one real crime, is coming to the big screen. “Slender Man” will follow the story of four high school girls who perform a ritual to debunk the lore of the mythical creature who is said to be faceless and haunt children. Their ritual goes wrong but one girl goes missing, leading them to believe she is one of his victims.

“The Little Stranger”- Aug. 31

In the adaptation of the Sarah Walters best-selling novel of the same name, a country doctor makes a call to Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked, only to find out how closely his family’s story is intertwined with the current residents. Domhnall Gleeson stars as the resident doctor with Ruth Wilson, Will Poulter and Charlotte Rampling finishing out the cast.

“The Nun”- Sept. 7

The writer of it “It” and “Annabelle” now brings you “The Nun.” The film follows a priest, played by Demian Bichir, who is tasked with traveling to Romania to look into the death of a nun. Actress Taissa Farmiga plays a tortured young nun in the film. The movie is a spinoff of “The Conjuring” franchise, which, fun fact, stars Farmiga’s older sister Vera Farmiga, and includes the demon nun from “The Conjuring 2.” A trailer for the film has not yet been released.

“The Predator”- Sept. 14

When a boy, played by Jacob Tremblay, accidentally triggers the return of the “genetically upgraded” hunters to Earth, a team of former soldiers and one science teacher work together to help save the human race. Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Lochlyn Munro and Yvonne Strahovski also star.

“The House With A Clock In Its Walls”- Sept. 21

Do you hear the ticking? When Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) movies in with his uncle, played by Jack Black, in this film based on the children’s book of the same name, he learns that his new home has a mysterious secret. Black’s character, a warlock, makes it known in the above trailer that “something horrible” is going on in the house, they just don’t know what it is. What they do know if there is a clock moving within the old home’s walls.