If a quiet and dark movie theater is where your mom wants to be this Mother’s Day, there are several new and popular releases playing this Sunday, May 13 to take her to. From romantic comedies to thrillers, here are the top movies playing on Mother’s Day 2018.

“Tully”

Photo: Focus Features

A mother of three is gifted with help from a night nanny and forms a bond with her childcare assistant. Charlize Theron plays Marlo, the struggling mom, and Mackenzie Davis stars as nanny Tully. Watch the trailer above.

“Life of the Party”

When her husband leaves her for another woman, middle-aged mother Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) decides to join her daughter at college to get her degree and fully experiences campus life. Maya Rudolph plays McCarthy’s best friend and Julie Bowen stars as the other woman. McCarthy’s off-screen husband Ben Falcone directs.

“Breaking In”

Gabrielle Union’s character Shaun finds herself fighting for her family’s survival during an invasion of her childhood home in this thriller. Billy Burke stars opposite as villain Eddie. Union also produced the film and won CinemaCon’s Breakthrough Producer of the Year award last month for her work on the project.

“Overboard”

A struggling mother pretends to be the wife of a wealthy and ill-mannered man after he is thrown overboard his boat and can’t remember his identity. Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez star in this remake of the 1987 film starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

“A Quiet Place”

If mom is looking for a scare and hasn’t seen this John Krasinski-directed thriller yet, now is the time to go. The horror film follows a family of four who must survive in a world that is terrorized by creatures that track humans by sound. Emily Blunt also stars.

“I Feel Pretty”

An insecure woman, played by Amy Schumer, believes she’s the most beautiful woman in the world after hitting her head during an exercise class. As a result, her newfound confidence changes her life. Schumer stars opposite Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, Aidy Bryant, Emily Ratajkowski and Rory Scovel.

“Sherlock Gnomes”

If animated films are more up mom’s alley, consider taking her to see this adventure-comedy. The movie, directed by John Stevenson, follows garden gnomes who bring in a detective (voiced by Johnny Depp) after the dissppearance of other lawn ornaments. Michael Caine, Emily Blunt, Mary J. Blige and Chiwetel Ejiofor are among other voice actors.