May just kicked off, but it’s already looking like it’s going to be a pretty incredible month. The weather’s getting nicer, school’s winding down, summer Fridays are within reach and Memorial Day weekend getaways are almost here. The only thing that’ll make this month even better is a brand new playlist to listen to while you’re enjoying all of the other great things May has in store for you. Luckily, your favorite artists know exactly what music you want to help fill your days and are releasing new projects this month.

Here are 7 new albums to check out in May:

May 4

“Attention Attention” - Shinedown

Not only will this be the band’s sixth studio album, but it comes right around the time of a big milestone for them. It was in May 2003 that Shinedown released its first album, “Leave a Whisper,” which means its 15th anniversary is coming up, just as the new album is dropping.

“Good Thing” - Leon Bridges

The soul singer has teased fans by releasing three singles off his new album this year, but now they only have to wait a few more days until they get to hear everything that this new project has to offer.

May 11

“Voicenotes” - Charlie Puth

The 26-year-old is gearing up to release his much-anticipated sophomore album later this month, and if his first couple singles off of it, “Attention” and “How Long,” are any indication, then this whole project is bound to be a great follow-up to his 2016 debut album, “Nine Track Mind.”

May 18

“Electric Light” - James Bay

It’s been three years since the singer-songwriter shared his first album, “Chaos and the Calm,” with the world, but he’s ready to help light up May with his new music. His second album, “Electric Light,” is only a few weeks away from being in your ears.

May 25

“Shawn Mendes” - Shawn Mendes

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In March, Mendes surprised fans with two new singles, one after the other, before surprising them yet again a short while later with the news that he’d be releasing his self-titled album by the end of May.

“Vibras” - J Balvin

The reggaeton artist’s recent track with Liam Payne, “Familiar,” was just a little taste of what was to come from the singer. His fans will get a whole collection of new tunes when he drops his fifth studio album later this month.

“Love is Dead” - Chvrches

Four singles off this new album have already been released, but listeners still have nine more songs to look forward to hearing when the synth-pop band’s “Love is Dead” drops.