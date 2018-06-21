Summer is officially here, marking the perfect time for plenty of days spent on the couch bingeing favorite TV shows and movies. With the season also in full swing, movies about sharks and the beach seem to be even more appropriate.

Sure, you can wait for the infamous Shark Week that kicks off in July, but that's still a little bit away, as is the premiere of the final "Sharknado." Thankfully, you won't have to wait until then for some of the best shark movies out there, as several are already available to stream on Netflix. So whether you're into terrifying shark stories or prefer ones a little (okay, a lot) less realistic, make sure to check out these eight movies this summer.

"47 Meters Down" (2016):

Starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, this movie follows two sisters who are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. Great Whites circle nearby as their oxygen tanks continue to run low.

"Deep Blue Sea" (1999): In this film, scientists whose research made sharks even more deadly have to live with their mistake.

"Sharknado" (2013):

When a hurricane swamps Los Angeles, thousands of sharks are swept up in tornadoes and deposited all over the city, where they then begin to terrorize the residents. Ian Ziering and Tara Read star in this first movie of five.

"Sharknado 2: The Second One" (2014): Ziering and Reid return in this sequel, which sees a freak weather system turn its fury on New York City and unleashing a deadly Sharknado on the Big Apple.

"Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" (2015):

Fin (Ziering) must risk everything to save the children when a vortex of airborne sharks attack Washington D.C. and then threaten Florida's theme parks.

"Sharknado: The 4th Awakens" (2016): Five years after the last Sharknado attack, they're back. This time, they have Las Vegas in their sights, and only one man can stop them.

"Sharknado 5: Global Swarming" (2017):

Photo: Yana Blajeva/Syfy

Ziering and Reid return in this fifth installment, which sees Fin Shepard and his family once again fighting off swarms of flying sharks.

"U.S.S. Indianapolis: Men Of Courage" (2016): After being stranded in the Philippine Sea during World War II, a Navy crew faces a dire lack of supplies and a string of shark attacks as they fight for survival. This film, loosely based on a true story, stars Nicolas Cage, Tom Sizemore, and Thomas Jane.