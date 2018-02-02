While many “9-1-1” fans are glued to their TV screens when the show airs scenes featuring Buck and Abby’s possible romance, actor Oliver Stark, who plays the young firefighter, thinks differently of his character’s relationship with Connie Britton’s dispatcher role.

In a recent interview with TV Line, the 26-year-old Hollywood actor gushed about his role in Fox’s newest drama series and what it was like to film his first encounter with Britton’s Abby. Stark is well aware of fans’ desire for Buck and Abby to become an item, however, he admits that he is “personally OK if it doesn’t turn into something romantic.”

Could Stark be teasing of what’s to come in the series? The sneak peek at next week’s episode, titled “Heartbreaker,” shows Abby and Buck finally going out on their first official date. However, things will take a turn for the worse when Buck takes a bite of their meal. The promo clip apparently shows the firefighter struggling from what seems to be an allergic reaction that causes him to lay unconscious on the floor.

While the teaser seems to be suggesting that Buck won’t survive in the Valentine’s special of the series, fans have nothing to fear for their favorite character since Stark is appearing in all 13 episodes of the Fox series’ first run.

Meanwhile, Stark also opened up about his experience when it was time for him to finally shoot a scene alongside the veteran actress. “It was exciting and daunting,” he said of the first in-person scenes he shot with Britton. “I was actually a little nervous for it. Like, it’s Connie Britton. What if I’m rubbish and she’s like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Stark confessed that it took awhile for him to finally shoot a scene with Britton because “9-1-1” doesn’t do traditional table reads for each episode. Also, their characters only spoke through phone calls in the earlier part of the series. Thus, he was surprised when he watched the episode where Buck and Abby were interacting through calls.

“It’s always interesting for me when I actually see the episode,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s what she was doing when she said that line,’ or ‘Oh, that’s the face she was making.’”

“9-1-1” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.

Photo: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images