“90 Day Fiancé” star Jorge Nava was arrested for drug possession with the intention to sell last week. Although he has already been released from jail, his wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, has yet to acknowledge her husband’s run-in with authorities.

Fans met Anfisa and Jorge on Season 4 of the TLC series. The show followed the strained relationship of the couple, who met on Facebook and eventually married.

During their time on the show and the spinoff series, “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,” it became clear Anfisa was not happy in her marriage to Jorge. The star, who was upfront about marrying Jorge for his money, became upset when she learned Jorge waited until she left Russia for America to inform her he lied about how rich he really was.

According to TMZ, Jorge was arrested after allegedly trying to sell 300 pounds of marijuana. Sources told the media outlet that the reality star was arrested in Arizona and charged with several felony counts including possession of drug paraphernalia and the transportation of marijuana for sale.

Jorge was initially pulled over by Mojave County cops over a traffic violation. During the stop, officers discovered the high-grade marijuana and took the star into custody.

Jorge reportedly spent two days in jail and was released after he posted the $25,000 bond. If convicted, Jorge could serve up to 12.5 years in jail.

During Jorge and Anfisa’s time on “90 Day Fiancé,” he admitted he was going into debt by trying to keep his wife happy with expensive gifts. When TLC aired a special in September 2017, Anfisa admitted they were estranged.

The star later deleted traces of her husband off of her Instagram and in January 2018, she revealed she had grown tired of people asking about her marriage.

“Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private,” she wrote. “You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me,” she wrote

The last post shared on Anfisa’s Instagram account features a video of the star teasing her hair while watching a sunset on the beach. The star has not made any mention of her husband’s recent arrest on her social media account.

Reps for Arkhipchenko did not respond to International Business Time’s request for comment regarding Jorge’s arrest.

