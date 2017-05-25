As records continue to reveal more information about the late athlete, it’s becoming ever clearer that Aaron Hernandez’s life behind bars was at times unusual. One such incident, according to reports, involved an event in which the former New England Patriots tight end gorged himself on 20 honey buns during the course of a single night before guards were able to stop him.

In an extensive report from Yahoo, it’s revealed that the bizarre event occurred on the night of Nov. 20, 2013 at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction. Hernandez was being held at the Dartmouth, Massachusetts facility while he awaited trial for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Yahoo reported that Hernandez was on a 30-day Disciplinary Detention Status at the time of the event, a status that temporarily barred him from accessing the jail’s commissary, or general store. He was put on detention for possessing 15-feet of “fishing line” used to pass notes and then threatening the guard who found it.

On the night in question, Hernandez received a commissary delivery to his jail cell. The package reportedly included cakes, breakfast bars, cosmetics and two dozen honey buns. Hernandez knew that he wasn’t supposed to have received the delivery and that corrections officers would eventually confiscate it. So he ate as many as he could — 20 in total — before prison officials arrived.

“He ate one honey bun and then another. And another. And another,” Yahoo reported. “Each was individually wrapped, so the trash began to pile up, as Hernandez plowed through his order. He alternated sleep with more and more of the pastries.”

When corrections officers did indeed arrive to confiscate the food, there were only four honey buns remaining. Hernandez reportedly told guards that he was a “smart dude” and he “knew you’d be coming for this stuff … that’s why I ate as much food as I could.”

“I am so hungry,” he reportedly told them.

Hernandez was convicted of the Lloyd murder April 15, 2015, at which point he was transferred to Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center cell in Shirley, Massachusetts to serve a life sentence. Just days before he was found dead in his prison cell on April 19, 2017, he was acquitted of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012. As he and his legal team had reportedly planned to appeal the Lloyd murder conviction, it was ultimately vacated by a judge in May.

