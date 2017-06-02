There’s been no shortage of speculation about who — if indeed, anyone — will be getting any remaining money owed to Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who died by suicide in his prison cell in April. While questions remained about whether the star tight end had retained any of his substantial net worth after entering prison, a new report finds that Hernandez’s Westwood Estates home in Massachusetts owes tens of thousands in unpaid real estate taxes.

The town of North Attleborough, located about 40 miles outside of Boston, is seeking more than $93,000 in past-due funds going back to 2014, the Sun Chronicle, a local publication, reported Wednesday.

The estate was purchased by Hernandez in 2012 for $1.3 million. The town’s list of delinquent taxpayers lists Hernandez in addition to an LLC at the same property. Per the Sun Chronicle:

“A town list of delinquent taxpayers lists Hernandez with a debt of $17,640 for the property at 22 Ronald C. Meyer Drive. A separate owner under the entity Avy Jay LLC is charged with $75,259 at the same property.







The LLC is registered under Hernandez’s name with a Columbus, Ohio address.”

North Attleborough town treasurer Christopher Sweet told the Sun Chronicle that several unanswered bills have been sent to the LLC. However, water, sewer and electric payments are all up to date for the business. The property is currently listed for $1,299,000 on Zillow, where external and internal photos of the property can be seen.

Read: Multiple Handwritten Suicide Notes Found In Aaron Hernandez's Prison Cell

Should the home sell, it’s possible that monies from the sale would go to the family of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for his 2013 murder at the time of his suicide, and Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hernandez's estate. As the New York Daily News reported Friday, his estate is currently valued at $0.00. The families of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu — whose 2012 double homicide Hernandez was acquitted of five days before his suicide — have also filed wrongful death suits against his estate.

Hernandez’s conviction for the Lloyd murder was overturned by a judge in May after a legal rule known as “abatement” was invoked. The decision was made on the basis that Hernandez had not exhausted all of his appeals for his conviction.

Read: Aaron Hernandez's Prison Friend Kyle Kennedy Releases Statement Requesting Suicide Note

“The idea is that if an appeal hasn’t happened, there’s a chance the conviction has an error in it,” Rosanna Cavallari, a professor at Suffolk University, told CNN in April. “Rather than have someone with that incomplete decision that they’re guilty, the state chooses instead to say the conviction is abated as if it had never happened.”

Hernandez, 27, was found hanged in his prison cell April 19 at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. According to a suicide note found in his prison cell and addressed to his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins, Hernandez reportedly wrote, “You’re rich!”

Photo: Reuters