New York City lawyer Aaron Schlossberg came under fire after a video surfaced of him yelling at employees at a Manhattan restaurant for speaking Spanish instead of English with other customers, but it wasn't the first time the attorney acted in such a manner.

In a 55-second video, which went viral Tuesday, Schlossberg can be seen telling the manager of Fresh Kitchen: "My guess is they are not documented. So my next call is to ICE is to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money, I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to live here. The least they can do is speak English."

Since then, more videos have surfaced online showing Schlossberg displaying confrontational and sometimes seemingly bigoted behavior. In one particular clip, the lawyer can be heard spewing profanities at Jewish activists who showed up in support of Palestine during a 2017 rally in New York City.

This is how Trump supporters treated Jews supporting Palestine today in NYC. #CancelSarsour #IStandWithLinda pic.twitter.com/gIOqMY6WgK — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) May 25, 2017

Schlossberg was also caught on video in 2016 berating a man in New York, which he called an "ugly [expletive] foreigner." The victim, identified as Willie Morris, a tech industry worker, said he was walking on the street when a "lunatic" had "assaulted" him. He claimed that Schlossberg shoved him with his briefcase while the two crossed paths.

A group of pro-Trump counter-protester, including Schlossberg, clashed with protesters at a rally in New York City held by activist organization Hispanos En Los Esclavos Unidos, according to a video posted Wednesday. The footage shows Schlossberg challenging a Hispanic man and even mocking him through gestures. It was not clear when the incident took place.

Schlossberg, 42, is a registered Republican and is on record for having donated $500 in 2016 to President Trump’s campaign, according to reports. He apparently also speaks four languages including French, Hebrew, Mandarin Chinese and Spanish, as written in his LinkedIn profile. Additionally, Schlossberg wrote that he studied abroad in Madrid, Spain, during college.

Schlossberg founded The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg, Esq. P.L.L.C. in June 2012, according to the company's website. In the wake of his restaurant rant, many took to his businesses' Facebook, Yelp and Google pages and left thousands of angry comments and low review scores. The Facebook page for the law office has since been removed.

