“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has just been released from prison.

Miller has already served eight months out of a one-year sentence after being convicted on bankruptcy fraud in May 2017. She was previously detained at California’s Victorville Federal Correctional Institution.

According to the federal Bureau of the Prison’s database, Miller has been transferred to a residential re-entry center or a halfway house located in Long Beach, California. She will stay there until May 25. After completing her one-year sentence, Miller will be on two-year probation.

USA Today reported that halfway houses are places where inmates are sent before they return to society. The houses are under the management of the Bureau of Prisons, but they are operated by private contractors. The staff at the houses also helps the inmates find jobs and manage their finances once they return to the real world.

The stay at the halfway house is paid for by the inmate. The fees include medical care. All inmates also need to pass a series of drug tests before they may be allowed to reside in the re-entry center.

Jennifer Myers, a prison consultant, said that Millers will be allowed to leave the house one week after her orientation. This way, she could return to work. The “Dance Moms” coach won’t also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, but she will be given a curfew.

“Abby will be able to visit people when they come in, there will be a visiting area. She is not in a cell, but it is still a secured place. It’s not run by armed guards, it is run by people employed by the halfway house contracted with the Bureau of Prisons,” she said.

In January, Extra revealed that Miller lost 100 pounds after she went to prison. On her Instagram account, the reality TV star also shared a photo of her much thinner physique.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes. I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace…” she wrote.

The post has since been deleted.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter