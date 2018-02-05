Funny, heartwarming and creative Super Bowl commercials are a yearly tradition, and Sunday night’s selection did not disappoint. There was one in particular that stood out from the rest, though. The New York Giants’ had their very own NFL commercial in which they parodied “Dirty Dancing,” with “The Lift.”

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. had the great honor of recreating the iconic partner dance move, which had many in awe. But none were as impressed as Abigail Breslin, who recently starred in the musical remake of the 1987 film.

Photo: ABC

“When a football player does the angel lift in a super bowl ad better than you did in the remake,” she tweeted after the commercial premiered. “#superbowlsupertimes.”

Breslin held the lead role of Baby in the 2017 TV remake, which meant she had the chance to do “The Lift” herself towards the end of the film with her co-star Colt Prattes, who played Johnny. Apparently, though, she prefers Manning and Beckham’s version to her own.

The Super Bowl 52 ad started off with the two football stars at an indoor practice, with Manning asking his teammate if he wants “to work on that thing.” Beckham is more than happy to do just that.

All seems normal at first with Manning picking up the football and Beckham running for a deep throw, but as soon as he catches it, that’s when things start getting a little strange. The classic theme song, “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” from the 1987 movie begins to play and the two players walk towards each other, shake hands and then, well, dance with each other, right on the indoor football field.

In true movie fashion, as Manning runs off on the field to have a dance solo, Beckham is looking at him lovingly and laughing in slow motion. Eventually, about six other players join in on the fun before it’s time for the finale. Manning beckons his dancing partner to run towards him and Beckham does just that. He runs right into Manning’s hands and he’s lifted into the air to complete the perfect “Dirty Dancing” lift.

It’s Breslin-approved, which means it’s only a matter of time until there’s an actual NFL remake of the entire movie.