Adele was not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, but the award-winning singer didn’t seem to mind.

On Saturday, May 19, she sent the royal couple her sweet message via her social media account.

“Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You’re the most beautiful bride. I can’t stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs,” she wrote (via Express).

Adele also shared a photo of herself wearing a fascinator while drinking a glass of champagne.

Meanwhile, Adele is not the only celebrity that posted something about the royal wedding. Kim Kardashian reposted the clip from the wedding ceremony where Prince Harry told Markle that he’s so lucky to have her.

“American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest gushed over the performance of Kingdom Choir when they sang “Stand By Me” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Glee” alum Chris Colfer stayed up to watch the royal wedding at home. He shared a photo of himself drinking coffee inside a Harry and Meghan commemorative mug.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host Ellen DeGeneres joked about oversleeping and missing the royal wedding. But in a follow-up tweet, she revealed that she actually woke up early and watched it.

Kathy Griffin also said that Saturday was a great day for gingers. Prince Harry has ginger-colored hair.

Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding was attended by several celebrities and A-listers, namely, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Oprah, Elton John, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, James Corden, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford, Gabriel Macht, and more.

The wedding ceremony took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at a little past 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession around Windsor immediately following the ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II hosted a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall and Prince Charles organized a dinner reception at Frogmore House.

Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni