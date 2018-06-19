Adobe has announced a new video editing app called Project Rush, which will officially launch sometime later this year. Project Rush is intended for users who may be intimidated with Adobe Premiere and for online video creators who want to make editing videos easier and faster.

Project Rush is available in beta starting today and those interested can apply to try out the new video-editing app on Adobe’s website. Project Rush is a non-linear editor that’s also cross-platform and powered by Adobe’s Creative Cloud. The idea behind this new tool is to provide people with a user interface that’s easier and more intuitive.

“A new user, from the first time they launch [Project Rush], can get a high-quality video in three minutes or less,” Adobe general manager of emerging products Steve Forde said, according to VentureBeat. “It’s an identical product with the same features on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. You can jump back and forth and it automatically synchronizes.”

The user interface of Adobe Project Rush is similar to Apple’s iMovie video editor for Mac computers and iOS devices. There’s a video timeline where users will be able to simply drag and drop video clips and start putting together their video content. Clips in the timeline can be trimmed and arranged as desired and all changes will be synced through Adobe’s cloud. This makes it possible for users to jump from their computer to their mobile phone to continue editing their video.

When editing 4K resolution video, Project Rush will be able to offload lower resolution clips when a user is editing on their phone. When they jump back into their desktop computer, the changes they’ve made on their phone will be applied with the 4K clips, according AppleInsider.

Adobe Project Rush also includes color correction features like filters and color editing powered by a technology developed for Premiere Pro. There are also in-app Motion Graphics templates for adding titles and text for videos. Adobe says that it plans to release more Motion graphics templates in the future.

It also integrates Adobe Sensei, the company’s artificial intelligence platform. Sensei will be able to provide tools for improving audio of video clips. Adobe Stock is also integrated in Project Rush, which makes it even faster for users to add stock videos to their videos. Since Project Rush is focused on users who share a lot of video content online, Adobe has built-in publishing tools for major platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat, according to TechCrunch.

The beta version of Project Rush is available now and the final version of the editing app will be released sometime later this year. It’s possible that Adobe might launch Project Rush this October during the company’s annual Max event. Adobe will also preview Project Rush on June 23 during VidCon 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

