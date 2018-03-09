“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will hit a major milestone Friday night: the 100th episode, and Marvel TV boss and executive producer Jeph Loeb couldn’t be prouder.

Loeb, who called the feat “so fantastic,” helped launch the ABC drama in 2013 as the first TV show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, Marvel TV has created nearly a dozen series set in the MCU. While the veteran comic book drama hasn’t been a ratings juggernaut, they certainly have a dedicated fanbase.

“We’re so grateful to our fans, who have followed us around at half a dozen timeslots and still love that show,” Loeb told International Business Times on Thursday night during a “Jessica Jones” event at Paley Center for Media in New York.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

It isn’t just the viewers he is grateful for, though. The executive producer is also proud of how tight-knit the cast and crew are on set. “What I said about it is, we set out to tell a story about a family and in doing so created one,” Loeb said. “It’s just been a delight. It’s such a fun show. To be on that set, to be with that cast, to be with those writers, it’s really a pleasure.”

The 100th episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing March 9, will finally dive into Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) big problem. He made a deal with Ghost Rider last season, and he’ll finally reveal the details in the big episode. Fans have already seen an ominous looking black mark spreading over his chest, which is likely connected to his deal. It looks like Coulson’s life is on the line once again.

It isn’t just Coulson who is in danger. The series is on the bubble, meaning it could be renewed or canceled.

The new Friday night timeslot has not helped ratings. The show is averaging 2.3 million viewers each week, according to TVLine, and that’s why writers are preparing for the end. The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 finale has been written as a series finale.

Loeb wouldn’t comment on if he thinks the series will be canceled, but he hopes it isn’t over yet. “I hope, obviously, that we will continue to tell more stories,” he told IBT.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.