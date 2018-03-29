When one head is cut off, two more grow back. So “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” fans probably should’ve known that the “end” of Hydra in Season 3 was really more of a pause. The evil organization is back, and they might be Coulson’s only hope in Season 5, episode 15.

Last week, Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) trapped General Hale (Catherine Dent), but it turns out that was her plan all along. She convinced him that she’d leave his agents alone if he came with her and her subordinates, Carl “Crusher” Creel (Brian Patrick Wade) and Anton Ivanov, the Superior (Zach McGowan). The episode ended with Hale telling her bosses that the final part of the plan was acquired and wrapped up the meeting with a “Hail Hydra.”

“Coulson uncovers General Hale’s true agenda, and it could be the end of the world if S.H.I.E.L.D. doesn’t help her,” the synopsis for the ABC drama teases.

Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen

In a sneak-peek video from TVLine, Hale brings Coulson to a cell. He knows that this isn’t just a government operation. She has to be part of something bigger. Hale is forthcoming and admits that she is Hydra.

“I thought we stomped you out,” Coulson says.

Hale says his organization was destroyed as well. That’s why she wants to tell him her story. “It’s time for S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra to finally unite,” she says. Watch the video below:

Hale’s story will likely involve flashbacks. The cast list for this “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” episode reveals several young versions of Hydra operatives. Daniel Whitehall (Reed Diamond), teenage Hale (Alyssa Jirrels), teenage Jasper Sitwell (Adam Faison) and young Baron Von Strucker (Joey Defore) are among the guest stars.

The promo video makes it clear that Hydra knows a threat is coming for humanity. “If this comes to Earth, your world will soon become a battleground,” someone warns.

Is it the Kree? Is it whoever fractures the Earth? Is just foreshadowing “Avengers: Infinity War”? It isn’t clear, but Hydra wants to survive. You can’t take over the world if it ceases to exist. So Hale wants to team up.

“We are humans fighting for our survival,” she says.

Will Coulson take the deal? It’s not a great plan, but it could be the only one.

Watch the promo video for “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 15 below:

Not mentioned in any promo videos are Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), who seemingly broke up after Fitz had a breakdown and started acting as his Framework alter ego. In a photo from the episode, Simmons appears in a medical gown looking distressed (which seems to be everyone’s default expression these days). Perhaps she is working on Yo-Yo’s (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) new arms?

Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen

While ABC typically releases five to 10 photos per episode, the network has only published two photos from episode 15, titled “Rise and Shine.” It looks like they’re being particularly cautious about spoilers this week.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5, episode 15 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.