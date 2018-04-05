“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.” is teaming up with Hydra. Coulson was left with no choice in Season 5, episode 16 after Hale brought him to Hydra’s new base and locked him up. However, his friends won’t let him go easily. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

“Coulson is forced to team up with surprising allies to save the world, while the S.H.I.E.L.D. team attempts to track down and rescue him,” the synopsis reveals.

It looks like Hale (Catherine Dent) is torturing Coulson (Clark Gregg). “A week without sleep and food,” Hale says in the promo video below. “We stick the screws to him now.”

Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen

Daisy (Chloe Bennet) will be leading the rescue effort. In the trailer, May (Ming-Na Wen) seems to be handing the reins over to Daisy, much like Coulson did when he thought he’d be sacrificed. She doesn’t seem very interested in the promotion, though.

“I’m just leading us to Coulson, and then he can have his job back,” Daisy says in the trailer.

Watch the “Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.” Season 5, episode 16 promo video below:

ABC’s press release reveals that there will be plenty of guest stars. Obviously, Ruby (Dove Cameron) will want to defend her title as Destroyer of Worlds, and General Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) will be back. Deke (Jeff Ward) will also appear for the first time since Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) learned that they are related.

The agents also might find out if they’re actually changing the future. Polly (Lola Glaudini) and Robin Hinton (Lexy Kolker) are both set to appear in episode 16, which is titled “Inside Voices.” Robin was the prophet who died in May’s arms in the future. The team will have to hope they can make sense of young Robin’s visions.

Right now, several team members believe the future is set in stone. It has put Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and others in a mindset where they believe they are untouchable. Robin might give them second thoughts about that.

Remember, it’s more important than ever to watch “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” live on Friday or the day after it airs via Hulu or On Demand. The ABC drama is considered “on the bubble,” meaning it could be renewed or canceled, so ratings are important. Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb told International Business Times last month that while he doesn’t know that it will be renewed, he certainly wants the show to come back.

“I hope, obviously, that we will continue to tell more stories,” he told IBT.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.LD.” Season 5, episode 16 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen Photo: ABC/Byron Cohen